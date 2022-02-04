BENEE Returns With New Single "Beach Boy"; 2022 World Tour On Sale Now





"Beach Boy" sets BENEE in her breeziest form to date. A sweetly toned vocal and dreamy guitars evoke sixties beach movies, sun kissed summer days, and perfect beach dates.



BENEE says: "'Beach Boy' is pure fantasy, set in LA. It's about being happy alone, but still wanting some love; wanting the thrill without the pain. It was the first time I'd worked with Greg Kurstin, and it was so sick...we got on super well, and I love this track...I think it is perfect for cruising down the freeway with the top down :)"



BENEE headed out of lockdown in her New Zealand home to work on sessions in LA, which formed the basis of a new set of music she says is coming from a "great creative space" despite the pressures of what has been "the craziest time in all our lives."



The LYCHEE EP features tracks penned with Greg Kurstin, Kenny Beats, and Rostam in LA. Back in New Zealand, she finished up three tracks with her regular collaborator Josh Fountain, including the already-released "Doesn't Matter," which has gathered over 5 million Spotify streams and 300K YouTube views on the music video (co-directed by BENEE).



Billboard raved, "Benee's talents as a vocalist and lyricist shine through." Meanwhile, Stereogum noted, "the song isn't about feeling mellow, instead it's all about attempting to cope with mental health issues." PAPER described it as "more emotive and pensive." V Magazine also claimed, "She uses her best asset, her extremely evocative and ethereal vocals, to great effect here over a steady drum-and-guitar melody." OnesToWatch praised it as "an unfiltered, heartfelt look at 'invisible' mental health disorders."



BENEE is also looking forward to a 2022 headline world tour. The North American leg kicks off on May 31st in Montreal and makes stops in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. BENEE was also recently announced on the 2022 Gov Ball lineup on Saturday, June 11th. See the full list of dates below and at beneemusic.com.



The 22-year-old broke through with "Supalonely," her global hit with 4 billion streams, and like many artists has had to wait for a chance to tour outside of her home country again. This year's tour will be BENEE's first return to the international stage and finds her playing her first-ever US festival with Bonnaroo on her summer schedule.



BENEE's dreamy alt-pop mixes her deeply heartfelt reflections on life in suburban Auckland, New Zealand with offbeat and often whimsical lyrical twists, all produced with a technicolor ear for cooked beats and unpredictable hooks. 2020's debut album Hey u x was a vibrant musical world with guests ranging from

Stay tuned for more to come from BENEE this spring!



LYCHEE EP TRACKLIST

1. "Beach Boy"

2. "Soft Side"

3. "Hurt You Gus"

4. "Never Ending"

5. "Marry Myself"

6. "Doesn't Matter"

7. "Make You Sick"



BENEE 2022 WORLD TOUR

NORTH AMERICA - with special guest Dreamer Boy

May 31 Montreal, QC

June 1 Toronto, ON

June 3 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

June 4 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre

June 6 Detroit, MI St. Andrew's Hall

June 7 Columbus, OH Newport

June 8 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

June 11 New York, NY The Governors Ball

June 14 Boston, MA House of Blues

June 15 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

June 17 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

June 18 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo

June 21 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre

June 22 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

June 24 Seattle, WA The Showbox

June 25 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

June 26 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

June 28 San Francisco, CA The Warfield Theatre

June 30 Los Angeles, CA The Novo



BENEE is the dreamy voice of a disaffected generation who broke through in 2020 with "Supalonely," her irresistible, four billion streaming alt-pop banger that practically defined the pandemic experience. Twenty-two-year-old New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BENEE returns with her first new music of 2022, a single entitled "Beach Boy" via Republic Records/Universal Music. The song is produced by Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia, Beck) and arrives alongside the announcement of her forthcoming EP LYCHEE out March 4th."Beach Boy" sets BENEE in her breeziest form to date. A sweetly toned vocal and dreamy guitars evoke sixties beach movies, sun kissed summer days, and perfect beach dates.BENEE says: "'Beach Boy' is pure fantasy, set in LA. It's about being happy alone, but still wanting some love; wanting the thrill without the pain. It was the first time I'd worked with Greg Kurstin, and it was so sick...we got on super well, and I love this track...I think it is perfect for cruising down the freeway with the top down :)"BENEE headed out of lockdown in her New Zealand home to work on sessions in LA, which formed the basis of a new set of music she says is coming from a "great creative space" despite the pressures of what has been "the craziest time in all our lives."The LYCHEE EP features tracks penned with Greg Kurstin, Kenny Beats, and Rostam in LA. Back in New Zealand, she finished up three tracks with her regular collaborator Josh Fountain, including the already-released "Doesn't Matter," which has gathered over 5 million Spotify streams and 300K YouTube views on the music video (co-directed by BENEE).Billboard raved, "Benee's talents as a vocalist and lyricist shine through." Meanwhile, Stereogum noted, "the song isn't about feeling mellow, instead it's all about attempting to cope with mental health issues." PAPER described it as "more emotive and pensive." V Magazine also claimed, "She uses her best asset, her extremely evocative and ethereal vocals, to great effect here over a steady drum-and-guitar melody." OnesToWatch praised it as "an unfiltered, heartfelt look at 'invisible' mental health disorders."BENEE is also looking forward to a 2022 headline world tour. The North American leg kicks off on May 31st in Montreal and makes stops in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. BENEE was also recently announced on the 2022 Gov Ball lineup on Saturday, June 11th. See the full list of dates below and at beneemusic.com.The 22-year-old broke through with "Supalonely," her global hit with 4 billion streams, and like many artists has had to wait for a chance to tour outside of her home country again. This year's tour will be BENEE's first return to the international stage and finds her playing her first-ever US festival with Bonnaroo on her summer schedule.BENEE's dreamy alt-pop mixes her deeply heartfelt reflections on life in suburban Auckland, New Zealand with offbeat and often whimsical lyrical twists, all produced with a technicolor ear for cooked beats and unpredictable hooks. 2020's debut album Hey u x was a vibrant musical world with guests ranging from Grimes and Lily Allen to Gus Dapperton and Muroki (another New Zealand teen BENEE has since signed to her own label, Olive). It was listed as one of Billboard's "25 Best Pop Albums of 2020," noting that BENEE "contemplates the woes of Gen Z with a keen ear for choruses and arrangements that oscillate between indie rock and hyperpop." Stereogum praised its "quirky but impeccably produced pop music" and Vogue called it "13 tracks of heavenly indie-alt-pop."Stay tuned for more to come from BENEE this spring!LYCHEE EP TRACKLIST1. "Beach Boy"2. "Soft Side"3. "Hurt You Gus"4. "Never Ending"5. "Marry Myself"6. "Doesn't Matter"7. "Make You Sick"BENEE 2022 WORLD TOURNORTH AMERICA - with special guest Dreamer BoyMay 31 Montreal, QC Corona TheatreJune 1 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert TheatreJune 3 Minneapolis, MN First AvenueJune 4 Chicago, IL Vic TheatreJune 6 Detroit, MI St. Andrew's HallJune 7 Columbus, OH Newport Music HallJune 8 Washington, DC 9:30 ClubJune 11 New York, NY The Governors BallJune 14 Boston, MA House of BluesJune 15 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living ArtsJune 17 Atlanta, GA Variety PlayhouseJune 18 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music and Arts FestivalJune 21 Englewood, CO Gothic TheatreJune 22 Salt Lake City, UT The DepotJune 24 Seattle, WA The ShowboxJune 25 Portland, OR Crystal BallroomJune 26 Vancouver, BC Vogue TheatreJune 28 San Francisco, CA The Warfield TheatreJune 30 Los Angeles, CA The NovoBENEE is the dreamy voice of a disaffected generation who broke through in 2020 with "Supalonely," her irresistible, four billion streaming alt-pop banger that practically defined the pandemic experience. Twenty-two-year-old Stella Bennett mixes her deeply heartfelt reflections on life in suburban Auckland, New Zealand with offbeat and often whimsical lyrical notions, all produced with a technicolor ear for cooked beats and unpredictable hooks. A fervent online following were drawn to BENEE's two intriguing EP releases, FIRE ON MARZZ and STELLA & STEVE, before her guest-packed, yet highly personal, Hey u x album was released at the tail end of 2020. The album was a vibrant musical world with guests ranging from Grimes and Lily Allen to Gus Dapperton and Muroki (another New Zealand teen BENEE has since signed to her own label, Olive). It was listed as one of Billboard's "25 Best Pop Albums of 2020," noting that BENEE "contemplates the woes of Gen Z with a keen ear for choruses and arrangements that oscillate between indie rock and hyperpop."Stereogum praised its "quirky but impeccably produced pop music" and Vogue called it "13 tracks of heavenly indie-alt-pop." Platinum Awards piled up around the globe, and she performed " Supalonely " - live from New Zealand - on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ellen, and Late Night with Seth Meyers and recorded a heartfelt live version of album opener "Happen To Me" for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. A year on, BENEE returns with songs leading into her 2022 LYCHEE EP, with her latest revealing the singer's journey through the emotional clatter of 2021.The EP release leads into plans for 2022 with the thing that excites Bennett most, a hefty touring schedule. Expect the world to be ready and waiting for her.



