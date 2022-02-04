The Queen Of Hip-Hop Nicki Minaj Returns With New Single "Do We Have A Problem?" Ft. Lil Baby





Directed by Benny Boom, the cinematic video sees Joseph Sikora and Cory Hardrict co-star alongside Minaj and Lil Baby. The clip centers around a high-octane bank heist with big screen-worthy production.



In celebration of the release, Nicki took over the Clipper's game tonight at Crypto.com Arena, painting it pink and giving unsuspecting fans a first listen of the new single. The Clippers



"Do We Have a Problem?" only hints at a whole lot more to come.

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The queen is back... the most successful female rapper of all time, diamond-selling hip-hop icon Nicki Minaj returns with her mega-anticipated new single and music video "Do We Have a Problem?" [feat. Lil Baby].Directed by Benny Boom, the cinematic video sees Joseph Sikora and Cory Hardrict co-star alongside Minaj and Lil Baby. The clip centers around a high-octane bank heist with big screen-worthy production.In celebration of the release, Nicki took over the Clipper's game tonight at Crypto.com Arena, painting it pink and giving unsuspecting fans a first listen of the new single. The Clippers Spirit welcomed the icon with a performance to her RIAA certified diamond selling single " Super Bass " and bestowed her with her own personalized jersey. Continuing her cultural infiltration, she also stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden."Do We Have a Problem?" only hints at a whole lot more to come. Nicki Minaj is back, and it's the best kind of problem…



