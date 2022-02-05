BRITs Live Stream Hosts Confirmed!





The BRIT Awards with Mastercard today announce the details of the hosts for the BRITs' digital activity, taking fans through the red carpet to the main show on the night of the 8th February.

As nominees, performers and other talent arrive at The O2 arena next Tuesday, fans at home will be able to tune into and follow Red Carpet coverage with a live stream on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook. Hosted by Munya Chawawa and Nella Rose, the stream will build up to the main show straight from one of the world's most famous red carpets. Munya and Nella will be helping to settle pre-show nerves and build excitement with all the big-name attendees during the 60 minute show, with real-time highlights shared across all social channels.

Munya said: "Hosting the BRITs red carpet is something straight off my vision board - so I'm absolutely over the moon! I can't wait to host with the brilliant Nella Rose & rub shoulders with some of the biggest musicians on the planet…definitely cracking out the Lynx Africa for this one."

Nella added: "IT'S A DREAM COME TRUEEEE!"

International fans will then follow the show on the BRITs YouTube channel in a stream presented by AJ Odudu and Reece Parkinson. The show, available to fans outside of the UK, will celebrate the best of the BRITs and keep conversation flowing through the night. Performances and highlights from the night will be live on the BRITs' YouTube channel as soon as the main show comes to a close.

Reece said: "It's my first ever BRITs, so to be hosting the BRITs live stream on YouTube with AJ is beyond exciting."

Earlier this week #BRITsUnseen, YouTube's campaign with the BRITs in collaboration with YouTube Shorts, this year's Official Digital Music Partner went live, which along with exclusive content with 2022 nominees including Griff, Ghetts, Holly Humberstone, will see collaborations with some of YouTube's biggest creators, a bespoke YouTube Shorts red carpet moment on the night of the BRITs, and promotion across YouTube and socials.

YouTube are working with artists and dozens of their biggest YouTube creators to capture content en-route to the awards, on the red carpet, backstage and the day after, creating a body of Shorts and video content for socials, and giving fans a window into the unfiltered - usually unseen - moments of the BRITs.

YouTube have this year partnered with Amelia Dimoldenberg who will be bringing her unique brand of interviewing to the BRITs 2022 from the red carpet, alongside a host of other creators. Artists will also have the opportunity to create unique content live from the YouTube Shorts booth on the red carpet.

YouTube Shorts is the Official Digital Music Partner and will bring fans closer to the BRITs than ever before. As the home of the official livestream on YouTube, audiences around the world will be able to watch the whole journey of the BRITs unfold, from the nominations, through the run-up, to the awards themselves and the performances on demand afterwards. In an exciting first, fans will also be able to watch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage on the night on YouTube Shorts, a new short-form video experience right on YouTube, as well as listening to their favourite artists' playlists on YouTube Music. YouTube Shorts sponsors the 2022 Artist of the Year award.

Mastercard return as headline partner for the 24th year having supported the BRITs for over two decades, bringing cardholders closer to music through a range of Priceless BRITs experiences. This year, Mastercard will continue to sponsor the much sought after Mastercard Album award, as well as Song of the Year with Mastercard for the second time and is proud to carry on connecting people to priceless possibilities.

The BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard take place Tuesday 8th February at The O2 arena, exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and hosted by Mo Gilligan. The BRITs 2022 line up of performances are confirmed as: Adele, Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and Sam Fender.




