West Side Story Soundtrack Released On 2-LP Vinyl

West Side Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
2-LP vinyl has been released in three formats, including 2-LP set, black vinyl; a 2-LP set Walmart Exclusive, blue vinyl; and 2-LP set Target Exclusive, red vinyl and poster.
Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story
" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City.
This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana
DeBose (Anita); David
Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d'Arcy James
(Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno
(as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (Maria.) Moreno
- one of only three artists to be honored with Academy, Emmy, GRAMMY, Tony and Peabody Awards - also serves as one of the film's executive producers.
Vinyl Tracklist
Disc 1
Side 1:
1. Prologue
2. La Borinqueña (Sharks Version) - Performed by David
Alvarez and Sharks
3. Jet Song - Performed by Mike Faist and Kyle Coffman and Kevin
Csolak and John Michael Fiumara and Patrick Higgins and Jets
4. Something's Coming - Performed by Ansel Elgort
5. The Dance at the Gym: Blues, Promenade
6. The Dance at the Gym: Mambo
7. The Dance at the Gym: Cha-Cha, Meeting Scene, Jump
8. Maria
- Performed by Ansel Elgort
Side 2:
1. Balcony Scene (Tonight) - Performed by Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort
2. Transition to Scherzo / Scherzo
3. America
- Performed by Ariana
DeBose and David
Alvarez and Ana Isabelle and Jennifer Florentino and Natalie
Toro and Arianna Rosario
and Ilda Mason
and Jeanette
Delgado and Annelise Cepero and Tanairi Sade Vazquez and Jamila Velazquez and Edriz E. Rosa Pérez and Melody
Martí and Gaby Diaz and Juliette
Feliciano and Isabella Ward and Maria
Alexis Rodriguez and Yesenia Ayala and Gabriela M. Soto and Sebastian
Serra and Julius Anthony Rubio and Ricardo A. Zayas and Yurel Echezarreta and Kelvin
Delgado and Ricky Ubeda and Carlos
Sánchez Falú and Adriel Flete and Jacob Guzman and Carlos
E. Gonzalez and David
Avilés Morales and Andrei Chagas and David
Guzman
4. Gee, Officer Krupke - Performed by Kevin
Csolak and John Michael Fiumara and Jess LeProtto and Ben Cook and Kyle Allen and Myles Erlick and Patrick Higgins
5. One Hand, One Heart
- Performed by Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler
Disc 2
Side 1:
1. Cool - Performed by Ansel Elgort and Mike Faist
2. Tonight
(Quintet) - Performed by Mike Faist and David
Alvarez and Ariana
DeBose and Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler and Jets and Sharks
3. The Rumble
4. I Feel Pretty - Performed by Rachel Zegler and Ana Isabelle and Ilda Mason
and Annelise Cepero and Jamila Velazquez and Andréa Burns
and Tanairi Sade Vazquez and Yassmin Alers
5. Somewhere - Performed by Rita Moreno
Side 2:
1. A Boy Like That / I Have a Love - Performed by Ariana
DeBose and Rachel Zegler
2. Finale
3. End Credits