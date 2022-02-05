West Side Story Soundtrack Released On 2-LP Vinyl





Directed by Academy Award winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "



This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony);



Vinyl Tracklist



Disc 1

Side 1:

1. Prologue

2. La Borinqueña (Sharks Version) - Performed by

3. Jet Song - Performed by Mike Faist and Kyle Coffman and

4. Something's Coming - Performed by Ansel Elgort

5. The Dance at the Gym: Blues, Promenade

6. The Dance at the Gym: Mambo

7. The Dance at the Gym: Cha-Cha, Meeting Scene, Jump

8.



Side 2:

1. Balcony Scene (Tonight) - Performed by Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort

2. Transition to Scherzo / Scherzo

3.

4. Gee, Officer Krupke - Performed by

5. One Hand, One



Disc 2

Side 1:

1. Cool - Performed by Ansel Elgort and Mike Faist

2.

3. The Rumble

4. I Feel Pretty - Performed by Rachel Zegler and Ana Isabelle and Ilda

5. Somewhere - Performed by Rita Moreno



Side 2:

1. A Boy Like That / I Have a Love - Performed by

2. Finale

