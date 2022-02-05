Alt-Pop Duo Locals Only Sound, Team Up With Lentra On New Single "Car"





Locals Only Sound (​​Gray Hawken and Curtis Smith) are not only developing talent and bringing new perspectives along with unique sounds to established artists [Alessia Cara, Baka Not Nice, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy Award winning Toronto based-producer collective and prolific alt-pop duo, Locals Only Sound have teamed up with Lentra for a new single, "Car" via Universal Music. Regarding the track Gray said, "we wrote this song in London during our last writing trip before the pandemic. The song is about losing yourself in someone, even though there might be consequences. Sometimes it seems like when you're falling in love, the only thing that matters is the moment." Curtis adds, "this song is about holding on to the person you love and allowing the rest of the world to become secondary. It is about taking the wheel and letting go of all the fears that try to barricade us from what is most important in life. To trust that when we allow love to guide us, everything around you will work itself out in the end."Teaming up with Lentra was a natural fit for the duo. Lentra shares, "I'm super excited about the release of 'Car'. To me, it's a song about just wanting to get away from it all, and it was an easy thing to write about. the driving bassline and heartfelt lyrics drew me in and I had to jump on it."Locals Only Sound (​​Gray Hawken and Curtis Smith) are not only developing talent and bringing new perspectives along with unique sounds to established artists [Alessia Cara, Baka Not Nice, Olivia O'Brien and more] but also creating and sharing their fresh take through their own music. With focus on their appreciation for alt-electronic music and combining it with their abiding passion for R&B vocals paired with modern beats, Gray Hawken and Curtis Smith write, produce and record all their own music that has listeners hooked on the first beat. Their debut EP titled, OPUS 1 tape, which the pair describe as a mixtape - is the first instalment of Locals Only Sound's partnership. They have gone on to release their hit single "Move With Me," the "Watch Yourself" global collaboration series and "Easy." Stay tuned for more from Locals Only Sound as they continue to explore and experiment with sound.



