Calum Scott Shares New Single & Video "If You Ever Change Your Mind"

With the arrival of his 2018 debut album Only Human, U.K.-based singer/songwriter New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Calum Scott premieres his emotionally empowered new single and video "If You Ever Change Your Mind." A bittersweet but uplifting reflection on a painful relationship, "If You Ever Change Your Mind" is the third song that Calum has shared from his highly anticipated sophomore album, due out this spring.Produced by eight-time GRAMMY Award winner Greg Kurstin (Paul McCartney, Elton John, Adele), "If You Ever Change Your Mind" opens on a gorgeously stark vocal performance from Calum, accompanied only by wistful piano work. As the track unfolds and its commanding rhythms kick in, Calum looks back on a broken romance with both regret and renewed perspective (from the pre-chorus: "I pulled away 'cause the pain's too strong/And you were saying that we don't belong"). Co-written by Calum, "If You Ever Change Your Mind" ultimately builds an irresistible tension between his neverending affection and newly heightened sense of self-worth.Says Calum, "Five years ago, I fell in love so hard that ever since we parted ways, there has been an invisible tether between us, sometimes existing silently, other times pulling on me like a rope attached to my chest. I got together with Mozella and Hayley Warner in LA to write this one and had the pleasure of working with the legend, Greg Kurstin on track and vocals. I really enjoyed stepping into a new sound with Greg on this song - I feel we struck the balance of lyrics that tell the story of heartbreak and conflict but maintain a hopeful and reminiscent sound that makes this song feel so good!Directed by Harry Law, the video for "If You Ever Change Your Mind" beautifully dramatizes the song's narrative of longing and conflicted emotion. To that end, the visual centers on an estranged couple engaged in an intense push-and-pull — an element perfectly captured in the video's meditative and endlessly mesmerizing choreography.This morning, Calum delivered an impassioned performance of "If You Ever Change Your Mind" on "Live with Kelly and Ryan".Calum recently appeared as a featured artist on Lost Frequencies' " Where Are You Now " — a July release that's now amassed over 250 million streams worldwide.As he gears up for the album's release, Calum will head out on tour as support for Irish rock band The Script. Kicking off on March 30 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, the 12-date North American run will continue through April 14 at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City. See below for the full list of tour dates, and find ticketing info at https://www.calumscott.com/live/."If You Ever Change Your Mind" arrives on the heels Calum's recent single "Rise," a wildly soaring track whose video features a captivating performance from British actor Georgia Hirst (known for her role on the acclaimed historical drama "Vikings"). Prior to releasing to "Rise," Calum offered up the soulful minimalism of "Biblical": a heart-on-sleeve ballad he later followed with an American Sign Language (ASL) version made in collaboration with the Tony Award®-winning Deaf West Theatre. Along with "If You Ever Change Your Mind," both "Rise" and "Biblical" will appear on the follow-up to Calum's 2018 full-length debut Only Human — a widely acclaimed effort that hit No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in 21 countries across the globe, in addition to selling more than 3.6 million in adjusted album sales and garnering over 7.5 billion combined streams.Tour dates for The Script with Calum ScottMarch 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The WilternMarch 31 - San Francisco, CA - The WarfieldApril 1 - Las Vegas, NV - House Of Blues Las VegasApril 3 - Denver, CO - Mission BallroomApril 5 - Minneapolis, MN - State TheatreApril 6 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside TheatreApril 7 - Chicago, IL - Riviera TheatreApril 9 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music TheatreApril 10 - Toronto, ON - Massey HallApril 12 - Boston, MA - Orpheum TheatreApril 13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore PhiladelphiaApril 14 - New York, NY - Radio City Music HallWith the arrival of his 2018 debut album Only Human, U.K.-based singer/songwriter Calum Scott landed at No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in over 20 countries around the world, amassing over 7.5 billion total global streams and counting. Now certified platinum or gold in 21 countries, Only Human includes his platinum-selling smash "You Are The Reason," a track that cracked the top 25 on Spotify's US Viral 50 and hit the top 10 on iTunes single charts in 38 countries. The album also features Calum's stripped-back, platinum-certified cover of Robyn's "Dancing On My Own," which earned a Brit Award nomination in the category of Best British Single. His first new music since Only Human, Calum's track "Biblical" marked an exciting evolution of his artistry, infusing even more raw emotion into his soulful and timeless sound. With its title referring to "a love of biblical proportions that transcends everyone and everything," according to Calum, the piano-laced ballad is the first song released from his highly anticipated sophomore album, due out this spring. Released in October, his recent single "Rise" brings Calum's warm yet powerful vocals to a majestic sound created with the help of producers Gabe Simon (Maroon 5, Rag'n'Bone Man) and Jon Maguire (James Bay, Liam Payne, Rita Ora). "'Rise' celebrates overcoming, defeating the odds, and prevailing despite the obstacles or the knock-backs you face along the way," says Calum. Over the last few years, his songs have appeared on countless TV shows (including "American Idol," "The Voice," "So You Think You Can Dance," "Grey's Anatomy," and many more), while Calum has performed on such shows as "Late Night with Seth Meyers," "Ellen," "Good Morning America," "Live with Kelly and Ryan," "Dancing With The Stars," "The TODAY Show," and "The Late Late Show with James Corden," among others. In addition, he's garnered acclaim from outlets including Billboard (who hailed his "stunningly pure voice"), The Huffington Post (who stated that "Scott makes an impressive splash…compelling"), and Ones to Watch (who noted that Calum's music "elegantly transforms pain into beauty").



