Florian Picasso, John Legend & Nas Release "Tomorrow"





The NFT collection is segmented into different lots, with 5 limited sets of 200 NFT's being sold via their own ManAndTheBeat.com marketplace, powered by Origin Story. There will be a further release via Nifty Gateway of a limited set of 10 pieces, combining for a total of 1010 NFT's for sale.



There will be a third part to the collection that is a 1-of-1 NFT paired with a physcial piece of



Helmed and executive produced by long-time Florian Picasso manager, Cyril Noterman, Alex Harrow and



A portion of the NFT proceeds will be donated towards Nurse Heroes - a charity organization working to create a future without a shortage of nurses in the workforce, as well as Carbon180; a new breed of climate-focused NGO on a mission to fundamentally rethink carbon.

www.manandthebeat.com

www.niftygateway.com/collections/picasso New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To commemorate the release of their NFT collection, Florian Picasso - the great grandson of the famed artist, adopted by Picasso's granddaughter Marina - collaborated with John Legend and Nas on a new track titled "Tomorrow." Available today, Friday, February 4th. The song was produced and co-written by British artist and producer-legend Stuart Price. Each NFT from the release is be backed by the audio from "Tomorrow," creating a singular visual and sonic experience.The NFT collection is segmented into different lots, with 5 limited sets of 200 NFT's being sold via their own ManAndTheBeat.com marketplace, powered by Origin Story. There will be a further release via Nifty Gateway of a limited set of 10 pieces, combining for a total of 1010 NFT's for sale.There will be a third part to the collection that is a 1-of-1 NFT paired with a physcial piece of Pablo Picasso artwork from 1958, that will be sold alongside the limited set of 10 via Nifty Gateway as a 24 hour auction starting on Thursday, February 3rd @ 6:30pm est and concluding Friday, February 4th at 6:30pm est. This event marks the first time ever an NFT marketplace has sold a physical piece of fine art.Helmed and executive produced by long-time Florian Picasso manager, Cyril Noterman, Alex Harrow and Lucas Keller of Milk & Honey, Nicholas Guarino of Art Redefined, global hit-maker Stuart Price, as well as David Brady of Spin Artist Agency, the collection is the first in a series that will be presented by Marina and Florian Picasso, paired with collaborations from some of today's most important musicians.A portion of the NFT proceeds will be donated towards Nurse Heroes - a charity organization working to create a future without a shortage of nurses in the workforce, as well as Carbon180; a new breed of climate-focused NGO on a mission to fundamentally rethink carbon.www.manandthebeat.comwww.niftygateway.com/collections/picasso



