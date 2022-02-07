South London Rapper, Ultra_Eko Brings The Malice On The Aggressive 'Warfare'



Ultra_eko excels at creating a haunted, cryptic spirit with the power of his lyricism within the track. Another heavy hitter from the South London artist. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following on from the dark and heavy, 'Venom', Ultra_eko brings an equally aggressive stance on this next release, 'Warfare.'Drum n'Bass, dubstep, hip-hop, industrial, these all play an essential role in the intensity of the sound. By hitting the listener hard and without relenting the piece gradually bludgeons all into submission. Vocals on here possess a fury to them, for he delivers every verse with a fiery passion. The rap equivalent of brutalist architecture, there is a grandeur to the way the verses are woven together. Quite difficult to pin down, an urban sense of decay permeates the entirety of the lyrical journey. Within his careful verses, a sense of a battleground is framed, one that feels particularly timely given the overall mood in the world right now.Word choice matters for every word cut to the bone. Everything about it holds nothing back for he does not go easy into that good night. Layer upon layer further makes sure there is a kaleidoscopic array, and the verses have a defiance about them. Bass rumbling through adds to the physicality of the piece. Nearly cinematic at times, it rolls on through with an extreme darkness and heaviness. Various percussive elements skitter about on the top of the sound, giving it all a dignified, regal stance about it. For the final stretch there is a lot of power behind it, one that ties together all that came before.Ultra_eko excels at creating a haunted, cryptic spirit with the power of his lyricism within the track. Another heavy hitter from the South London artist.



