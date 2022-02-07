Shenna Makes Highly Anticipated Return With Fun & Witty New Single 'Elevator Music'





Known for incorporating colored themes for each project she releases, her next project is set for release in 2022. 'Elevator Music' is the second track revealed off her highly anticipated 'red' themed album. She looks forward to showcasing her love of pop, jazz, and r&b in this next rollout of songs. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York-via-Virginia singer, songwriter, actress and model SHENNA is back with her highly anticipated new single, 'Elevator Music', out now on all streaming platforms.Doing exactly what it says on the tin, SHENNA's vibrant new track incorporates the all too familiar sounds associated with 'elevator music'. The multi-faceted signer has taken something seemingly mundane and put her own unique spin on it. With slick production, an infectiously catchy chorus and SHENNA's distinctively captivating vocals, she has created a track that is both fun and empowering, showcasing the growth in maturity in both her witty lyricism and her vocals.Naming Doja Cat, Kali Uchis and M.I.A as her biggest influences, SHENNA thrives on being able to experiment with her music and the concepts and emotions she's able to portray, totally owning her own brand of gutsy, bold pop/R&B.Talking about the track Shenna says, "I want people to envision themselves as the powerhouse that they are when they hear this song. Even though it has fun lyrics and a quirky storyline, the overall meaning is assuring the listener it is okay to put yourself first and prioritise what matters to you. Time is money and sometimes you have to give yourself a mental break from people asking for favors or blowing up your phone!"Shenna Somsmieh, known by her stage name SHENNA, is a singer, songwriter, actress, and model who Shenna grew up in the suburbs of Virginia in a multicultural household. Her father from the Middle East would play Arabic music which inspired Shenna to dance and fall in love with music videos that tell a story, and her mother who is African-American played timeless hits from a variety of genres. Even though Shenna was a trained athlete as a child until her teen years, she always knew that being on the stage was her calling. During her high school, she started entering talent competitions across Virginia, making a name for herself locally before moving to NYC.SHENNA has lived in a colorful world since the release of her first EP, 'Dream In Color', holding the number-one spot on Bandcamp in the DMV market. Her debut album 'Made Of Gold' opened up many doors for SHENNA as she began landing major sync licensing placements from that project. Since then, her music has been licensed on over 17 movies, TV shows, and commercials including "Love Is Blind", "Selling Sunset", "The Bad Girls Club", Netflix Film "Miss Stevens", and Disney's original film," Star Girl ". She has received notable press on Rolling Stone India, The Washington Post, Nylon Magazine, Billboard, and more. At the beginning of 2021, she partnered with Insomnia Cookies in honor of her single 'Try Another Taste' and performed in store for a 3 part series.SHENNA is currently a voting member for the Recording Academy & a member of Forbes The Culture community. She is an advocate for encouraging the youth to embrace who they are and speaks about mental health awareness in her music. She has also performed across the United States, Japan, London, and Canada. She has also opened for Melanie Martinez at the All Things Go Festival and performed at Disney World, The Highline Ballroom, Central Park, and the D.C. Pride Festival.Known for incorporating colored themes for each project she releases, her next project is set for release in 2022. 'Elevator Music' is the second track revealed off her highly anticipated 'red' themed album. She looks forward to showcasing her love of pop, jazz, and r&b in this next rollout of songs.



