Breakout Country Artist Johnny Dailey Releases Nostalgic New Single "Trouble"





"Trouble, Was breaking a curfew on a Birmingham night

Whoever said nothing, Nothing good happens after midnight

Has never been 2 into a six pack, Tailgate kicked back

Holding onto you under a Dillashaw moon"



Written with his own upbringing top of mind, "



While he grew up in the town, Argo, outside of Birmingham, Alabama, Dailey landed in Nashville by way of Charleston, South Carolina, where he honed his craft as a songwriter and played his original songs up and down the city's infamous King Street. Dailey released his debut single, "Burns Like Whiskey" in 2021 followed by "Driving Things Around" and "24," garnering over 1 million streams on Spotify alone and establishing over 120,000 monthly listeners. Dailey signed his first publishing deal with Warner Chappell New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising country singer/songwriter, Johnny Dailey, released his new single " Trouble " today, Friday, February 4. Dailey is primed to make 2022 his biggest year yet, having already been named as one of Billboard's Ones To Watch. Written alongside Aaron Eshuis (Rascal Flatts, Cole Swindell, Ryan Hurd, Scotty McCreery) and Joe Clemmons (Gabby Barrett, Ryan Hurd), " Trouble " unfolds a familiar story of young love, fate and growing up in a small town. Dailey's first release of the new year with more to come in 2022, the Artist to Watch will release his debut EP, Dillashaw, in early March."Trouble, Was breaking a curfew on a Birmingham nightWhoever said nothing, Nothing good happens after midnightHas never been 2 into a six pack, Tailgate kicked backHolding onto you under a Dillashaw moon"Written with his own upbringing top of mind, " Trouble " holds meaningful sentiment for the Alabama native, who shares, "I'm very proud of the small town that I'm from, so when I'm working on new music I always try to add in parts of my upbringing and things that remind me of home," Dailey said. "This song is about two people, from the same hometown, who are from different backgrounds but their differences are what brings them together as a couple. It's one of my favorite songs that I've written so I'm really excited for everyone to hear it."While he grew up in the town, Argo, outside of Birmingham, Alabama, Dailey landed in Nashville by way of Charleston, South Carolina, where he honed his craft as a songwriter and played his original songs up and down the city's infamous King Street. Dailey released his debut single, "Burns Like Whiskey" in 2021 followed by "Driving Things Around" and "24," garnering over 1 million streams on Spotify alone and establishing over 120,000 monthly listeners. Dailey signed his first publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music in 2019, and in January 2022, he inked a publishing deal with Endurance Music Group. He has performed alongside the likes of Old Dominion and has exciting projects in the works to be announced.



