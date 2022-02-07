Teddy Lamaster Releases New Single "Country Boy Big Time"



Teddy LaMaster continues to mention: "The finished product is something we're very proud of and we think fans will really enjoy! Country Boy Big Time is straight to the point, it's about having a Country Boy Big Time." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Teddy LaMaster is a Nashville recording artist and country singer songwriter based out of Southern IL. Teddy and his band are back with their brand-new hip shooting single 'Country Boy Big Time' which is the latest edition of soul touching tracks that make you lose yourself into the diverse genre defining artist that Teddy LaMaster is."It's a country boy big time" has been my band's motto for a while. We show up to these small-town Honky Tonks and make it our goal to give the people the best time possible. So, we decided "hey, we need to make a song called country boy big time. We recorded a demo of it at my home studio and then sent it over to Grady Saxman who'd I'd worked with previously and he really liked it. The finished product is something we're very proud of and we think fans will really enjoy!" - explains Teddy.'Country Boy Big Time' follows the release of Teddy LaMaster's hit single " This Song " which topped over 250,000 streams on Spotify alone and was hotly tipped across Country Radio Stations in Southern IL.Teddy LaMaster continues to mention: "The finished product is something we're very proud of and we think fans will really enjoy! Country Boy Big Time is straight to the point, it's about having a Country Boy Big Time."



