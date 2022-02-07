Marq Electronica Releases New Single "I Thought I Knew It All"



open.spotify.com/track/7BMNVKYvAnQYIQqEkaTny7 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Welcome to Marq Electronica's electro world of synth heavy music. Originally from Middlesborough, Marq has been working as a singer in Newcastle and collaborating with local artists and performing as the frontman for synth-rock band Sapien Trace. Whilst organising a host of musical events and performing for over a decade, the artist broke out on solo music venture. With lockdown as a catalyst for the time and space needed to set off on this journey, Marq has been releasing single after single since his debut in 2020. His sound is heavily influenced by RnB and electronic artists from Missy Elliott to Daft Punk, Fever Ray and Goldfrapp, even spanning to the likes of Massive Attack.'I Thought I Knew It all' is his latest single. Listen here: https://amzn.to/3HqQIXn.It's a track rooted in the pain of losing a relationship you now see you had taken for granted. It's rich in echoing piano, with the haunting ache of a vocal full of regret and frustration sailing over the top. In true Marq Electronica fashion, of course there's an unrelenting funky synth bass thrown in for good measure.'I Thought I Knew It All' has all the funky, electro hallmarks of his hit 'In A City (Love)' which has gained over 80,000 streams on Spotify alone.www.facebook.com/marqelectronicawww.instagram.com/marqelectronicatwitter.com/MarqElectronicaopen.spotify.com/track/7BMNVKYvAnQYIQqEkaTny7



