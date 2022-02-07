Sofi Tukker Releases New Single 'Original Sin'





The band is also frequently tapped for remixes by some of the biggest artists in the world including Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry. SOFI TUKKER are also passionate activists who have raised funds and awareness for Planned Parenthood, The Trevor Project, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SOFI TUKKER share a new single " Original Sin " and announce their forthcoming sophomore album WET TENNIS along with a world tour. WET TENNIS is the highly anticipated follow-up to their 2018 GRAMMY nominated debut album Treehouse, due April 29th via Ultra/Sony Music.WET TENNIS is about forward movement, optimism and positive growth, no matter what the challenge. Negativity will happen, but it won't stick around for long when we fully embrace and flow through it. WET TENNIS is a dedication to constantly evolving and celebrating aliveness. WET TENNIS is a lifestyle. It says: everything's better when wet. Wetness is excitement, the pussy, the birthplace of all creation.Wetness is mother nature, it's movement, flow, sweat, and juice. WET TENNIS is play, and a back and forth movement. It is an approach to life as a game. It's to be taken seriously-and not seriously at all. WET TENNIS is an aesthetic. The visuals take us to an abstract surreal tennis world set among lush nature elements and bright color gradients. It's athletic and elegant. It's loud and bright. It's Sophie and Tucker.SOFI TUKKER, the genre-defying duo of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, is celebrated for their inclusive and global perspective on electronic music as well as their work's themes of liberation, unity, and self-empowerment. In 2021, SOFI TUKKER achieved their third Billboard Dance Airplay chart #1 for their collaboration with John Summit on "Sun Came Up," and they also released a tri-lingual collaboration with Amadou and Mariam, " Mon Cheri ".The band is also frequently tapped for remixes by some of the biggest artists in the world including Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry. SOFI TUKKER are also passionate activists who have raised funds and awareness for Planned Parenthood, The Trevor Project, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Natural Resources Defense Council and the March for Our Lives. Their commitment to equality and fostering community while recombining the pillars of dance music into exciting new shapes has established.



