Ty Rise Unveils High-Octane New Single "Stop Me"

www.twitter.com/ty_rise_music New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising singer, songwriter, producer and visual creative Ty Rise has returned with his brand-new single, " Stop Me ". The LA-based newcomer got off to an impressive start last year upon releasing his debut EP, My Own, with the independent release already accumulating in excess of 100,000 streams on Spotify alone, and he looks set to continue his momentum and reach even greater heights with " Stop Me ".With catchy melodies and a hard-hitting trap beat, " Stop Me " fuses elements of hip-hop and R&B and showcases just why Ty Rise has been such a hit so far, so early on in his career. The track also arrives with an accompanying self-directed music video. The vibrant and fast-paced visuals, which show Ty driving through the Mojave Desert, California, complement the track's high-octane production and are sure to impress.Speaking further on the new release, Ty says, "At its essence, 'Stop Me' is about wanting to take a chance on love, while at the same time realising what a leap of faith and crazy journey love really is. It's about asking someone to come along and risk it all for the kind of love that goes into the unknown, shoots for the stars and is sometimes willing to get lost."Clearly armed with heaps of talent to support his individual sound and style, Ty Rise is only just getting started, making him one to watch out for as more music is unveiled. And with more singles already lined up for release, expect to see and hear a lot more from him throughout 2022 as his impressive rise continues. " Stop Me " is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://tyrise.lnk.to/stopme.www.instagram.com/ty_risewww.twitter.com/ty_rise_music



