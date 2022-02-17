Jack Savoretti Announces 'Europiana Encore' A Special Extended Edition Of His Acclaimed No 1 Album 'Europiana'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Jack Savoretti has announced he will release Europiana Encore, a special extended edition of his critically-acclaimed, 2021chart topping album, Europiana. The album will be released on May 20th on EMI.
The first single, 'You Don't Have To Say You Love Me/ Io Che Non Vivo Senza Te (Medley)', which premiered on Zoe Ball's Radio
2 Breakfast Show, is an epic piano driven reworking of the 1965 Italian classic 'Io che non vivo senza te' originally by Pino Donaggio and Vito Pallavicini. A beautiful song, soaked in stunning strings and brimming with horns, the track was a global hit for Dusty Springfield, with her English speaking version in 1966. Jack's is the very first bi-lingual version of the track.
"This single is a celebration of European music reaching a wider audience and this was the first example of that really happening in popular music." Jack muses on the track. "I wanted to honour that. It is the perfect example of the Italian and English languages combining to make magic".
Europiana Encore, a special extended edition of Jack's acclaimed album Europiana, features six brand-new tracks including new single 'You Don't Have To Say You Love Me/ Io Che Non Vivo Senza Te (Medley)'; synth driven, heartfelt banger 'Dancing Through The Rain'; the dance floor swagger of 'Late Night'; and the funk filled 'Why Not'. "The same way you don't want the night to end, I don't want this Europiana journey to end. More than a repack, Europiana Encore is the sequel," Jack said of the album.
Jack will head out on his anticipated 12 date UK tour in spring 2022. Kicking off at the Plymouth Pavilions on March 24th and finishing up at London's Eventim Apollo on April 13th, the tour will be the first chance to celebrate Europiana in all its glory. Jack also plays a host of festivals this summer, including a night at Hampton Court Palace on June 17th. Tickets for Jack's dates are available now.
Jack Savoretti plays the following dates:
March
Thurs 24th PLYMOUTH, Pavilions
Fri 25th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena
Sun 27th CHELTENHAM, The Centaur SOLD OUT
Mon 28th BIRMINGHAM, Symphony Hall SOLD OUT
Tues 29th ISLE OF MAN, Villa Arena
SOLD OUT
Thurs 31st NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall SOLD OUT
April
Sat 2nd SHEFFIELD, City Hall SOLD OUT
Sun 3rd NOTTINGHAM, Royal Concert Hall SOLD OUT
Tues 5th EDINBURGH, Usher
Hall
Weds 6th GLASGOW, O2 Academy
Fri 8th HULL, Bonus Arena
Sun 10th MANCHESTER, O2 Apollo SOLD OUT
Mon 11th MANCHESTER, O2 Apollo
Wed 13th LONDON, Eventim Apollo SOLD OUT
June 2022
Fri 17th LONDON, Hampton Court Palace
Tues 28th LYTHAM, Lytham Festival
Weds 29th CARLISLE, The Sands Centre
Thurs 30th HALIFAX, The Victoria
Theatre
July 2020
Sat 2nd INVERNESS, Tulloch Caledonian Stadium
Sat 9th RHYL, Rhyl Events Arena
Sat 23rd HALKIDIKI, Sani Festival
Sat 30th ŠIBENIK, St Michael's Fortress, Šibenik
August 2022
Fri 5th SUNDERLAND, Lamplight Festival 2022
September
2022
Thurs 29th PRAGUE, Roxy
Fri 30th BUDAPEST, Akvárium
October 2022
Fri 21st BUCHAREST, Fratelli Studios
Sat 22nd CLUJ-NAPOCA, Form Space
November 2022
Fri 25th BIEL, Biel Congress House
December 2022
Mon 5th PADOVA, Gran Teatro Geox
Tues 6th GENOVA, Teatro Carlo Felice
Thurs 8th ROMA, Auditorium Parco Della Musica
Sat 10th FIRENZE, Teatro Verdi
Mon 12th MILAN, Arcimboldi Theater
Tues 13th BOLOGNA, Teatro Europauditorium
Fri 16th LUGANO, Sala Teatro LAC