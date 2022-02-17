Jack Savoretti Announces 'Europiana Encore' A Special Extended Edition Of His Acclaimed No 1 Album 'Europiana'





The first single, 'You Don't Have To Say You Love Me/ Io Che Non Vivo Senza Te (Medley)', which premiered on Zoe Ball's

"This single is a celebration of European music reaching a wider audience and this was the first example of that really happening in popular music." Jack muses on the track. "I wanted to honour that. It is the perfect example of the Italian and English languages combining to make magic".



Europiana Encore, a special extended edition of Jack's acclaimed album Europiana, features six brand-new tracks including new single 'You Don't Have To Say You Love Me/ Io Che Non Vivo Senza Te (Medley)'; synth driven, heartfelt banger 'Dancing Through The Rain'; the dance floor swagger of 'Late Night'; and the funk filled 'Why Not'. "The same way you don't want the night to end, I don't want this Europiana journey to end. More than a repack, Europiana Encore is the sequel," Jack said of the album.



Jack will head out on his anticipated 12 date UK tour in spring 2022. Kicking off at the Plymouth Pavilions on March 24th and finishing up at London's Eventim Apollo on April 13th, the tour will be the first chance to celebrate Europiana in all its glory. Jack also plays a host of festivals this summer, including a night at Hampton Court Palace on June 17th. Tickets for Jack's dates are available now.



Jack Savoretti plays the following dates:

March

Thurs 24th PLYMOUTH, Pavilions

Fri 25th CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 27th CHELTENHAM, The Centaur SOLD OUT

Mon 28th BIRMINGHAM, Symphony Hall SOLD OUT

Tues 29th ISLE OF MAN, Villa

Thurs 31st NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall SOLD OUT



April

Sat 2nd SHEFFIELD, City Hall SOLD OUT

Sun 3rd NOTTINGHAM, Royal Concert Hall SOLD OUT

Tues 5th EDINBURGH,

Weds 6th GLASGOW, O2 Academy

Fri 8th HULL, Bonus Arena

Sun 10th MANCHESTER, O2 Apollo SOLD OUT

Mon 11th MANCHESTER, O2 Apollo

Wed 13th LONDON, Eventim Apollo SOLD OUT



June 2022

Fri 17th LONDON, Hampton Court Palace

Tues 28th LYTHAM, Lytham Festival

Weds 29th CARLISLE, The Sands Centre

Thurs 30th HALIFAX, The



July 2020

Sat 2nd INVERNESS, Tulloch Caledonian Stadium

Sat 9th RHYL, Rhyl Events Arena

Sat 23rd HALKIDIKI, Sani Festival

Sat 30th ŠIBENIK, St Michael's Fortress, Šibenik



August 2022

Fri 5th SUNDERLAND, Lamplight Festival 2022





Thurs 29th PRAGUE, Roxy

Fri 30th BUDAPEST, Akvárium



October 2022

Fri 21st BUCHAREST, Fratelli Studios

Sat 22nd CLUJ-NAPOCA, Form Space



November 2022

Fri 25th BIEL, Biel Congress House



December 2022

Mon 5th PADOVA, Gran Teatro Geox

Tues 6th GENOVA, Teatro Carlo Felice

Thurs 8th ROMA, Auditorium Parco Della Musica

Sat 10th FIRENZE, Teatro Verdi

Mon 12th MILAN, Arcimboldi Theater

Tues 13th BOLOGNA, Teatro Europauditorium

