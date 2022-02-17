Molly Tuttle Announces US East Coast April Tour To Follow Release Of New Album 'Crooked Tree'





Sep 2 Earl Scruggs New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and musician Molly Tuttle, whose Nonesuch Records debut album, Crooked Tree, is due April 1, with her new bluegrass collective Golden Highway—Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (fiddle), Dominick Leslie (mandolin), Shelby Means (bass), and Kyle Tuttle (banjo)—has announced a tour of the US Northeast in April following the album's release. The new dates, in Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Maryland, follow previously announced shows in the weeks and months ahead throughout the West, Midwest, and South. Tickets for the new shows go on sale this Friday. See below for the complete itinerary; for all the latest, visit nonesuch.com/on-tour.Crooked Tree, recorded live at Nashville's Oceanway Studios, was produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas and features collaborations with Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski, and Gillian Welch. These thirteen tracks, all written or co-written by Tuttle, explore her lifelong love of bluegrass—a genre she first discovered though her father, a music teacher and multi-instrumentalist, and her grandfather, a banjo player. Crooked Tree honors the bluegrass tradition while pushing the genre in new directions.MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOURFeb 24 The State Room Salt Lake City, UTFeb 25 Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, COFeb 26 WinterWonderGrass Steamboat Springs, COFeb 27 Fox Theatre Boulder, COMar 2 Slowdown Omaha, NEMar 3 Bottleneck Lawrence, KSMar 4 Old Rock House St. Louis, MOMar 5 Hi-Fi Indy Indianapolis, INMar 6 Zanzabar Louisville, KYMar 10 Station Inn Nashville, TNMar 11 The Grey Eagle Asheville, NCMar 12 Clemson Guitar Festival Clemson, SCMar 13 Songbirds Chattanooga, TNMar 18 The Caverns Pelham, TNMar 28 Station Inn Nashville, TNApr 1 Stone Mountain Arts Center Brownfield, MEApr 2 Higher Ground South Burlington, VTApr 3 Bull Run Shirley, MAApr 6 Brooklyn Made Brooklyn, NYApr 7 Levon Helm Studios Woodstock, NYApr 8 Outpost in the Burbs Montclair, NJApr 9 Milkboy Philly Philadelphia, PAApr 10 Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MDApr 20 District Live Savannah, GAApr 21 The Attic Tampa, FLApr 22 Bok Tower Gardens Lake Wales, FLApr 23 Moon Crush Miramar Beach, FLApr 24 Princess Theatre Decatur, ILApr 28 The Guild Theatre Menlo Park, CAApr 30 Stagecoach Indio, CAJun 16 Telluride Bluegrass Festival Telluride, COJun 24 Green River Festival Greenfield, MAJun 30 High Sierra Music Festival Quincy, CAJul 24 Northwest String Summit North Plains, ORSep 2 Earl Scruggs Music Festival Mill Spring, NC.



