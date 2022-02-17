Trabass & Noah Powa "Used To Say" Combination Is A Dancehall Reggae Smash





This song is hands down the best song on Trabalocity. And if this type of music is what we can look forward to from Trabass, then 2022 will be the year that the popular Jamaican entertainer lands back on the Billboard charts. Trabass is currently signed to MVB Records, and is reported to be working on his new album for a release in Summer of 2022. Trabass also has his own TV Network which is popular amongst his fans and followers. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Trabass lead single (Used To Say) on his new EP Trabalocity is his best song in 2022. Noah Powa brings the song to life.Jamaica's comedic sensation Trabass is on a blazing winning streak with music. The YouTube entertainer with millions of fans has been living on Apple Music's Reggae charts for the past seven weeks, since the beginning of the 2022 new year. He released an EP titled 1989 in January and it debuted at number one on Apple Music's New Modern Dancehall Album chart, and just a few weeks later his latest EP titled Trabalocity is now shaking up Apple Music's New/Top Reggae Album charts.Trabass best performing song at press time is "Used To Say" featuring one of the best voices currently in Dancehall Reggae, Noah Powa . Noah is one of Jamaica's brightest up-and-coming artists, with his hit single "Hooked" featured as one of Apple Music's "Best New Reggae Songs".The two Jamaican artists are a perfect combination on the song "Used To Say", which is the lead single on the Trabalocity EP, which debuted on Apple Music's New Reggae and Top Reggae album chart. The song has the powerful voice of Noah Powa on the hook singing about how his parents warned him about 'bad mind people', which is a phrase commonly used by Jamaicans to describe people who are up to no good. Trabass continues the cautionary theme of the song by singing about how some people act like doves, but are really ravens.This song is hands down the best song on Trabalocity. And if this type of music is what we can look forward to from Trabass, then 2022 will be the year that the popular Jamaican entertainer lands back on the Billboard charts. Trabass is currently signed to MVB Records, and is reported to be working on his new album for a release in Summer of 2022. Trabass also has his own TV Network which is popular amongst his fans and followers.



