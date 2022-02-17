|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Trabass & Noah Powa "Used To Say" Combination Is A Dancehall Reggae Smash
Hot Songs Around The World
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
516 entries in 27 charts
Shivers
Ed Sheeran
493 entries in 27 charts
Easy On Me
Adele
402 entries in 28 charts
Do It To It
Acraze & Cherish
178 entries in 18 charts
Take My Breath
Weeknd
230 entries in 23 charts
Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)
CKay, Joeboy & Kuami Eugene
328 entries in 24 charts
Pepas
Farruko
317 entries in 19 charts
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat & SZA
460 entries in 24 charts
Abcdefu
Gayle
237 entries in 24 charts
Stay
Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
671 entries in 26 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
671 entries in 24 charts
Bad Habits
Ed Sheeran
749 entries in 28 charts
Beggin'
Maneskin
498 entries in 26 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
282 entries in 20 charts
Most read news of the week
Audiomack Chooses MoEngage To Create Personalized Experiences For Artists, Creators, And Music Lovers
Scatting, The Misunderstood Coolest Thing Going! Vocalist Kathy Lyon Nails It On Her New "Who Knew?" Release
Luke Bryan Kicks Off First-Ever Las Vegas Headlining Engagement With High-Energy, Sold-Out Performance At Resorts World Theatre
Andrea Bocelli, Lang Lang & Lei Jia Collaborate On Brand New Beijing Olympics-Inspired Song 'Forever You And Me' - Out Now Worldwide
Vans And Record Store Day To Release Compilation Album Portraits Of Her To Highlight Groundbreaking Women In The Music Industry