Not to mention, he launched We The Best New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, DJ Khaled's Another Wing reveals "The Best Chicken Sandwich Ever" taking the Chicken Sandwich Wars global by launching on three continents simultaneously, powered by REEF Kitchens. After months cooking and collaborating with REEF's culinary team, DJ Khaled is finally ready to unveil "The Best Chicken Sandwich Ever" featuring an ultra-tender Nashville Hot Chicken filet topped with 'Miami Like It Hot' Sauce, Get Money Mayo, and Electric Pink Slaw on a Buttered Brioche Bun. This gamechanger of a chicken sandwich will be available on all major delivery platforms starting Thursday February 17th."The Best Chicken Sandwich Ever is the GOAT, the all star of all stars," said DJ Khaled. "I know you have heard of Nashville Hot, but my sandwich brings the Miami heat. It's electric, neon, spicy, buttery - all the best things, all at once, and starting today it's available everywhere."The Best Chicken Sandwich Ever is launching just in time to celebrate NBA All Star Weekend where DJ Khaled is set to give another legendary performance, and is being served up alongside Another Wing's signature wings with flavors like You Loyal! Lemon Pepper, Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Sriracha and They Don't Want You To Win TRUFFALO. Starting tomorrow, fans can get 20% off sandwiches and signature combo platters through February on most major delivery platforms.Described as "the world's most ambitious restaurant launch" Another Wing debuted in November of 2021 across 165 locations and three continents at the same time on the one-of-a-kind REEF Kitchens platform. The concept has since expanded to Asia and been featured on The Tonight Show, Saturday Night Live, CNBC, CNN, and many others.For over two decades, the very mention of DJ Khaled has implied an elevated level of musical greatness, entrepreneurial excellence, and cultural impact. You've heard him across a GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum catalog, seen him in blockbusters such as Bad Boys For Life, caught him on the cover of Rolling Stone, watched him on numerous television programs, and felt his presence from the streets all the way up to the Barack Obama White House. He has achieved dozens of multiplatinum and gold certifications, including the sextuple-platinum Billboard Hot 100 #1 " I'm The One " [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, & Lil Wayne], quadruple-platinum " Wild Thoughts " [feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller], and double-platinum " No Brainer " [feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, & Quavo]. The latter propelled his 2019 album, Father of Asahd [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], to the top of the charts. Not only did it garner a platinum certification, but it also became his third consecutive Top 2 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and emerged as the "#1 Most-Streamed Record" upon release. To date, he has moved 20 million singles and 6 million albums in addition to gathering 4 billion-plus streams.Not to mention, he launched We The Best Music Group—a record label, management, publishing, and production company and in-demand studio. As a committed philanthropist, he founded his 501(c)3 organization The We The Best Foundation. It uplifts individuals throughout underserved communities across the United States and supports various non-profits. He has supported the fight against COVID-19., U2 frontman Bono recruited him as the first social media ambassador for Project Red, and he serves as the national spokesperson for Get Schooled. Now, the power of this legacy defines his thirteenth full-length album—which bears his birth name—Khaled Khaled [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.



