Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 18/02/2022

Jon Pardi Releases New Single "Last Night Lonely"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CMA and ACM Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi has released his brand-new single "Last Night Lonely", out everywhere now. Hitting country radio airwaves today, the track had its world premiere on iHeartRadio, and is officially going for adds on Tuesday (2/22). Listen to "Last Night Lonely" - the first look at Pardi's highly anticipated upcoming studio release at Top40-Charts.com!

Penned by Joe Fox, Jimi Bell and Dylan Marlowe, the fiddle and steel-drenched track further etches Pardi's "long-lasting mark on the genre" (Music Row), following his critically acclaimed third album, Heartache Medication. Nominated for Album of the Year by both the CMA and ACM, Heartache Medication was named one of Rolling Stone's Best Country Albums of 2019 while standing as the only country album on the Los Angeles Times "Best Albums of the Year" list.

With an impressive ability to carve his own path proving "the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love can still work on a mass scale" (Variety), Pardi's instantly identifiable twang, fiddle, and steel guitars "apply new ideas to country's old sounds" (Los Angeles Times). Lauded as a "hero in the making" (Variety), he continues to "bring authenticity back into Country music" (People).
For more information visit jonpardi.com.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0181830 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00246262550354 secs