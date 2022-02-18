Jon Pardi Releases New Single "Last Night Lonely"





Penned by Joe Fox, Jimi Bell and Dylan Marlowe, the fiddle and steel-drenched track further etches Pardi's "long-lasting mark on the genre" (Music Row), following his critically acclaimed third album, Heartache Medication. Nominated for Album of the Year by both the CMA and ACM, Heartache Medication was named one of Rolling Stone's Best Country Albums of 2019 while standing as the only country album on the Los Angeles Times "Best Albums of the Year" list.



With an impressive ability to carve his own path proving "the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love can still work on a mass scale" (Variety), Pardi's instantly identifiable twang, fiddle, and steel guitars "apply new ideas to country's old sounds" (Los Angeles Times). Lauded as a "hero in the making" (Variety), he continues to "bring authenticity back into Country music" (People).

