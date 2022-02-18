Going Through 'Growing Pains' With Nyc Pop Artist, Liv Byrne, On Her Debut Album





Liv Byrne's impressive debut album is almost here for the world to experience. You will be able to find Liv Byrne's new album anywhere you listen to your music. You don't want to miss out on anything that she is creating so make sure to follow her on socials, @iamlivbyrne, and keep up with her and all her new music on her website. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off the release of her most recent single, multi talented NYC based pop artist, Liv Byrne, is here with her long awaited debut album. This twelve track debut album, entitled 'Growing Pains', tackles the vast range of life experiences and life lessons everyone goes through, in a carefully crafted way that is moving and inspiring. She doesn't shy away from being vulnerable through her songwriting on the album, sharing her emotions and allowing the listeners into her world. Byrne has put her heart and soul into this album, and listeners will be able to hear just that. She has an ear for what makes a song powerful, and the emotional pull of the tracks on this album in tandem with the innovative production, makes for a musical masterpiece. Byrne's debut album will be available for everyone to hear on February 22nd, 2022.Liv Byrne is a 20 -year-old singer, songwriter, and producer based in New York City. Originally from South Florida, Liv started writing and performing music at the age of just 11 years old, and ever since then has continued to shine. Her sound is heavily influenced by artists like Daniel Caesar, Ariana Grande, Jeremy Zucker, Blackbear, Alina Baraz, & Doja Cat. She writes in such an emotionally vulnerable way that listeners can connect to her music through their shared human experiences. Her thought provoking lyrics and deeply emotional and heart moving production is what makes Liv's music so special.Liv Byrne's impressive debut album is almost here for the world to experience. You will be able to find Liv Byrne's new album anywhere you listen to your music. You don't want to miss out on anything that she is creating so make sure to follow her on socials, @iamlivbyrne, and keep up with her and all her new music on her website.



