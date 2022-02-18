Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Concludes Winter Residency At The Greenbrier



Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is the soul-and-Sinatra singing sensation who first rose to national attention as the season six winner of NBC TV's "America's Got Talent." His debut album " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Best-selling touring and recording artist and season six winner of NBC's America's Got Talent, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr returns to The Greenbrier Saturday evening, Feb 19, to wrap up his winter residency with a specially produced show saluting Las Vegas and The Rat Pack as well as Classic Soul.Known for his performances combining Sinatra and Soul, Landau will begin the evening with his unique take on timeless classics from Frank, Dean, Sammy, and more from the Great American Songbook in this special dinner-and-a-show combination. Then, in the second half of the show, Landau will transition from Sinatra to Soul and light up the dance floor with Solid Gold Soul hits from Sam and Dave, the Tempting Temptations, Wicked Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding, and more.Landau's fans will enjoy a delicious dinner prepared by the Greenbrier's award-winning chefs, followed by classics and Motown favorites performed by the million-dollar voice that won America's heart on AGT! Landau will serenade you as you enjoy dining and dancing at the world-famous Greenbrier Resort with the songs like Come Fly With Me, L-O-V-E, The Way You Look Tonight, Unforgettable, My Girl, and many more.With two previous near sold-out shows at The Greenbrier on January 15 and February 12, the Sinatra and Soul singing sensation entertained Greenbrier audiences with the timeless classics from the Great American Songbook. Landau's shows were a salute to both the Sounds of Sinatra and the Magic of Motown. The logan-native hopes to return next year to entertain his fans in the Mountain State.Murphy is touring in support of his fourth album, "Landau Live In Las Vegas," recorded at Caesars Palace and released by Cellar Music. Since resuming performances this past summer after an extended downtime due to the pandemic, Landau has performed sold-out shows in New York City, Hollywood, Atlantic City, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Reno, Seattle, and more.Tickets to the show at The Greenbrier on Feb 19th are available at The Greenbrier - Dinner & Show Featuring Landau Murphy Jr. or by calling toll-free 855-453-5858.Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is the soul-and-Sinatra singing sensation who first rose to national attention as the season six winner of NBC TV's "America's Got Talent." His debut album " That's Life " spent several weeks atop the Billboard Jazz charts and in the Top 40 overall. He has since released three additional well-received albums (two with Grammy-winning producers), penned an Amazon #1 best-selling memoir, appeared on several network TV shows, had a featured role in a film, was nominated for an NAACP Image Award, named one of the Top Outstanding Young Americans by the United States Jaycees and has toured around the world, performing hundreds of sold-out concerts. During the COVID-19 pandemic and his forced time off the road, Landau turned his attention to his education, went back to school online, and received his high school equivalency diploma three decades after dropping out, proving it's never too late to graduate. Visit him online at www.landaumurphyjr.co



