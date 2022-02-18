Tigran Hamasyan's First Album Of American Standards "StandArt," Due April 29, 2022









Jul 10 North Sea Jazz Festival Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan's StandArt - his first album of American standards - will be released on April 29, 2022, on Nonesuch Records. StandArt includes songs from the 1920s through the 1950s, by Richard Rodgers, Charlie Parker, Jerome Kern, David Raksin, and others; it also includes a piece Hamasyan improvised with his bandmates - bassist Matt Brewer and drummer Justin Brown—and trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire, who is featured on two of the album's tracks. Other special guests include saxophonist and label-mate Joshua Redman on Charlie Parker's "Big Foot," as well as saxophonist Mark Turner on Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein's "All the Things You Are." StandArt is available to pre-order now, with an instant download of Hamasyan's rendition of Elmo Hope's "De-Dah," the video for which can be seen here:Produced by Hamasyan and recorded last spring in Los Angeles, StandArt is Hamasyan's first release of American music, having previously only released original compositions and traditional Armenian music. "With this record, I really wanted to apply different techniques and ideas I've developed over the years to a repertoire that I finally had an opportunity to re-visit, and to send a message that I really appreciate this music and am thankful for it," he says. "I love these compositions and melodies so much that, to me, it's like Armenian folk music. As an immigrant—an Armenian-American—I relate to these composers and musicians from various backgrounds who have that kind of history, a dark history, but managed to succeed in an embodiment of freedom. In that way, I feel like I want to be part of this, to find something in the tradition of where I came from."Hamasyan embarks on a US tour in June, with dates in Los Angeles, Boulder, Chicago, Washington, DC, and a concluding performance at New York City's Gramercy Theatre on June 12. He also has upcoming dates in France, Israel, Switzerland, and Spain. See below for all of the currently announced dates.StandArt follows Hamasyan's 2020 album, The Call Within, which took inspiration from his interest in maps from different eras, along with poetry, Christian and pre-Christian Armenian folk stories and legends, astrology, geometry, ancient Armenian design, rock carvings, and cinematography—blurring lines between historic reality and the imaginary world. It was included on Album of the Year lists by BBC Music Magazine and Jazzwise, which called it "an exceptional recording for exceptional times" and Hamasyan's "strongest artistic statement yet."Hamasyan began playing piano at the age of three and started performing in festivals and competitions when he was eleven, winning the Montreux Jazz Festival's piano competition in 2003. He released his debut album, World Passion, in 2005 at the age of seventeen. The following year, he won the prestigious Thelonious Monk International Jazz Piano Competition. Additional albums include New Era; Red Hail; A Fable, for which he was awarded a Victoires de la Musique (the equivalent of a Grammy Award in France); Shadow Theater; and Luys i Luso. His Nonesuch debut, Mockroot (2015), won the Echo Jazz Award for International Piano Instrumentalist of the Year; subsequent records for the label include An Ancient Observer (2017) and the companion EP, For Gymuri (2018). Last year, he was awarded for the Deutscher Jazzpreis international category in Piano/Keyboards. In addition to awards and critical praise, Hamasyan has built a dedicated international following, as well as praise from Chick Corea, Herbie Hancock, and Brad Mehldau.TIGRAN HAMASYAN ON TOURMar 24 Théâtre de Gascogne Mont de Marsan, FRANCEMar 29&30 Barby Tel Aviv, ISRAELApr 1 Chapiteau Cully, SWITZERLANDApr 23 La Lieu Unique Nantes, FRANCEMay 9 Post Tower Bonn, GERMANYMay 10 Théâtre M. Novarina Thonon, FRANCEMay 13 Théâtre de la Maison du Peuple Millau, FRANCEMay 15 Place Xavier Neujean Liège, BELGIUMMay 16 Wiener Konzerthaus Vienna, AUSTRIAMay 18 L'Auditori Barcelona, SPAINMay 20 Béla Bartók National Concert Hall Budapest, HUNGARYMay 24 Les Gémeaux Sceaux, FRANCEJun 3 Palace Theatre Los Angeles, CAJun 8 Boulder Theater Boulder, COJun 9 Lincoln Hall Chicago, ILJun 11 Howard Theatre Washington, DCJun 12 Gramercy Theatre New York, NYJul 5 L'Olympia Paris, FRANCEJul 10 North Sea Jazz Festival Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS



