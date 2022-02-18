Jocelyn & Chris Deliver Modern Rock Ferocity On New Album "Favorite Ghosts," Arriving May 27, 2022





"My Favorite Ghost," the album's evocative and haunting title track, opened the door for what the ten songs on Favorite



"We all have these memories or parts of ourselves that, on the surface, are uncomfortable or make us feel lost," says Jocelyn. "But when you put all those things together, you get the things that actually make you yourself. This album is about coming to terms with the ugly parts of ourselves and learning that they, too, are us. They're our favorite ghosts. I'm always a proponent of letting the listener take their own meaning from our music. But overall, these songs are hopeful. The past few years have been a hard time to be hopeful. Writing this album gave me that hope again."



Jocelyn & Chris gave fans a taste of the album over the summer with its first single "Sugar and Spice." The track that was hailed "pure American rock goodness" (American Songwriter) saw commercial radio play across the US, earning them their fourth consecutive commercial radio single in the Billboard AAA Top 40. Listen to the retro-funk anthem here: youtu.be/_So29eP0Obs



Siblings Jocelyn & Chris have been making music together for more than a decade, and have never written a song without each other - a streak that spans across eight studio albums. Their dream has always been shared, progressing from small-town garage-band beginnings to stages coast to coast all while both also graduated from Harvard University. With Favorite Ghosts, a powerful, undeniable set of songs, their joy for their art carries them forward once again, into a new chapter.



Favorite

Sugar and Spice

So Far to Fly

Run Away

Skeleton Key



Popcorn

Break Me Down

Mercy Me (Live)

Someone Else's Blood

My Favorite Ghost

(All songs written by Jocelyn & Chris)



Sibling rockers Jocelyn & Chris learned long ago that every cloud, no matter how dark, may just have a silver lining - and as they prepare to release their eighth album Favorite Ghosts, they'll emerge from a world on pause with a ferociously original work that might just be bottled modern-rock lightning. Instead of falling idle during the dark clouds of 2020, the siblings embraced the chance to create the most authentic, meaningful songs of their career. The album's producers, long-time Jocelyn & Chris collaborator

Website: jocelynandchrismusic.com

Facebook: facebook.com/JocelynandChris

Instagram: instagram.com/jocelynandchrismusic

YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC_AenhmVbsJWLG1qjWpAN3A

Apple Music: music.apple.com/us/artist/jocelyn-chris-arndt

Spotify: spotify.com/artist/2haWKVf4 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, indie blues-rockers Jocelyn & Chris announce their upcoming album, Favorite Ghosts, due May 27th. The project is their most powerful and authentic to date, recorded over the course of two years both in and out of lockdown. Written by Jocelyn & Chris and produced by their long-time collaborator David Bourgeois and seven-time Grammy winner Joel Moss, the 10-track album is a statement moment for the siblings and their band, who always choose the power of telling a story over the temptation to conform to any one genre or style. With Favorite Ghosts, Jocelyn & Chris move forward into a bold new chapter as they explore themes of love, loss, and the things that sometimes haunt us but ultimately make us who we are."My Favorite Ghost," the album's evocative and haunting title track, opened the door for what the ten songs on Favorite Ghosts would ultimately become, while foreshadowing the raw, genre-spanning emotion that would mark the rest of the record. "Someone Else's Blood" and the previously released "Skeleton Key" hit with a hard rock vibe, while "Black and Blue" has a dark, bluesy slinkiness. Throughout the album, Jocelyn's powerhouse vocals are on full display, accompanied by Chris's organic guitar riffs driving every track forward to create a ferociously original modern-rock work."We all have these memories or parts of ourselves that, on the surface, are uncomfortable or make us feel lost," says Jocelyn. "But when you put all those things together, you get the things that actually make you yourself. This album is about coming to terms with the ugly parts of ourselves and learning that they, too, are us. They're our favorite ghosts. I'm always a proponent of letting the listener take their own meaning from our music. But overall, these songs are hopeful. The past few years have been a hard time to be hopeful. Writing this album gave me that hope again."Jocelyn & Chris gave fans a taste of the album over the summer with its first single "Sugar and Spice." The track that was hailed "pure American rock goodness" (American Songwriter) saw commercial radio play across the US, earning them their fourth consecutive commercial radio single in the Billboard AAA Top 40. Listen to the retro-funk anthem here: youtu.be/_So29eP0ObsSiblings Jocelyn & Chris have been making music together for more than a decade, and have never written a song without each other - a streak that spans across eight studio albums. Their dream has always been shared, progressing from small-town garage-band beginnings to stages coast to coast all while both also graduated from Harvard University. With Favorite Ghosts, a powerful, undeniable set of songs, their joy for their art carries them forward once again, into a new chapter.Favorite Ghosts Tracklist:Sugar and SpiceSo Far to FlyRun AwaySkeleton Key Black and BluePopcornBreak Me DownMercy Me (Live)Someone Else's BloodMy Favorite Ghost(All songs written by Jocelyn & Chris)Sibling rockers Jocelyn & Chris learned long ago that every cloud, no matter how dark, may just have a silver lining - and as they prepare to release their eighth album Favorite Ghosts, they'll emerge from a world on pause with a ferociously original work that might just be bottled modern-rock lightning. Instead of falling idle during the dark clouds of 2020, the siblings embraced the chance to create the most authentic, meaningful songs of their career. The album's producers, long-time Jocelyn & Chris collaborator David Bourgeois and seven-time Grammy winner Joel Moss, were happy to facilitate the chaos, resulting in a varied, dynamic work that always chooses the power of telling a story over the temptation to conform to any one genre or style. From anthemic single " Run Away " to emotionally stark closer "My Favorite Ghost," these songs reflect on the memories and emotions that refuse to let us go, suggesting that while we can't change what haunts us, we can welcome it as part of who we are. For Jocelyn & Chris, who have been making music together since they were children, Favorite Ghosts is a powerful, undeniable set of songs that carries these siblings forward into a new chapter as they continue to chase their shared dream.Website: jocelynandchrismusic.comFacebook: facebook.com/JocelynandChrisInstagram: instagram.com/jocelynandchrismusicYouTube: youtube.com/channel/UC_AenhmVbsJWLG1qjWpAN3AApple Music: music.apple.com/us/artist/jocelyn-chris-arndtSpotify: spotify.com/artist/2haWKVf4



