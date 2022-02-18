Rod Stewart And Cheap Trick To Perform At Summerfest July 7, 2022





Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance has evolved into what is now recognized as "The World's Largest New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sir Rod Stewart, the legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inducted singer-songwriter today announced 19 newly added dates for his highly anticipated 2022 North American summer tour with special guests Cheap Trick, including July 7, 2022 during Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.Produced by Live Nation and kicking off June 10 in Vancouver, BC, the 38-date tour will be Stewart's first in four years and promises an unprecedented night of iconic hit songs from one of the best-selling music artists of all time.Rod expressed his excitement about his upcoming tour in a video message shared with fans HERE.Tickets: Tickets for most of the newly added U.S. tour dates go on sale to the public starting on Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 am local time, at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office, and include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.U.S. Presales: Rod Stewart Fan Club members have access to a special ticket presale for U.S. concerts (except shows in Hollywood, Mountain View, Santa Barbara, and Seattle) beginning Monday, Feb. 21 at 10 am - Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 pm local time, visit RodStewart.com. Citi is the official card of the Rod Stewart in Concert tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22 at10am - Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit CitiEntertainment.com. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 1 -Thursday, March 3.Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. does not intend to implement entrance protocols or a mask requirement for Summerfest 2022, which is scheduled June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9. There are no plans to require proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test. MWF will monitor the situation and continue to work closely with health experts, while following local guidelines.Additionally, Rod will return to his stellar Las Vegas residency "Rod Stewart: The Hits" with runs that bookend his tour, May 13 - 21 and September 23 - October 1, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Since itspremiere in 2011, Stewart's residency has remained one of the best-reviewed and must-see shows on the Las Vegas Strip. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.Sir Rod Stewart has sold more than 250 million records worldwide during a stellar career that includes ten #1 albums and 26 Top 10 singles in the U.K.; plus 17 Top 10 albums and 16 Top 10 singles in the U.S. As asinger-songwriter his extensive catalog of hits includes "Gasoline Alley," "Every Picture Tells a Story," "Tonight's the Night," "You're In My Heart (The Final Acclaim)," "Mandolin Wind," "You Wear It Well," "The Killing of Georgie," "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?," "Young Turks," "Forever Young," "Hot Legs," "Infatuation," the indelible, "Maggie May," and many more. In addition to world tours and his Las Vegas residency, Stewart's rekindled songwriting success has found widespread commercial success starting with the 2013 release ofTime, followed by Another Country (2015), Blood Red Roses (2018) and his latest, The Tears of Hercules in2021. This tour will be the first opportunity for fans to experience live performances of a song or two from his new album, The Tears of Hercules. He's earned countless of the industry's highest awards, among them; two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became "Sir Rod Stewart" after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.ROD STEWART 2022 SUMMER NORTH AMERICAN TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUESTS CHEAP TRICK:^Newly Added Date | *Not A Live Nation Date | #On-Sale March 4June 10 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena^June 11 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena^#June 14 Hollywood, CA Hollywood Bowl^#June 17 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre^#June 18 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl^*#June 21 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre^June 24 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center^June 26 Denver, CO Ball Arena^July 01 Fort Worth, TX Dickies ArenaJuly 02 Woodlands, TX "The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilionpresented by Huntsman"July 05 Nashville, TN Bridgestone ArenaJuly 07 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater -Summerfest "^July 08 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center^July 12 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music CenterJuly 15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center^July 16 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino AmphitheatreJuly 19 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music CenterJuly 22 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts CenterJuly 23 London, ON Budweiser Gardens^#July 26 Toronto, ON Budweiser StageJuly 27 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music TheatreAugust 12 Mansfield, MA Xfinity CenterAugust 13 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun ArenaAugust 16 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts CenterAugust 19 Atlantic City, NJ Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & CasinoAugust 20 Hershey, PA Hersheypark StadiumAugust 23 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterAugust 26 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion^August 27 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post PavilionAugust 31 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre September 02 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place September 03 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena September 07 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena^ September 09 Montreal, QC Centre Bell^# September 10 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre^# September 14 Saskatoon, SA SaskTel Centre^# September 16 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome^# September 17 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place^#Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance has evolved into what is now recognized as "The World's Largest Music Festival" and Milwaukee's cornerstone summer celebration, hosting the music industry's biggest acts, emerging talent, and local favorites along with approximately 750,000 fans, for an unforgettable live music experience. The festival features over 1,000 performances on 12 permanent stages, along with food, beverages, and activities, all in a world-class festival setting. The 2022 edition will take place over three weekends June 23-25, June 30-July 2, and July 7-9. For more information, visit Summerfest.com, or Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram: @Summerfest.



