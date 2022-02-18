Three Days Grace Debut New Song 'Neurotic (Ft Lukas Rossi)'





"Neurotic (Ft



Three Days Grace's latest single,"So Called Life," is #1 again for the 3rd week in a row at Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs Chart. This was the band's 17th #1 song on the Mediabase Chart and 16th #1 on the Billboard chart and tied the internationally acclaimed and multi-platinum certified Canadian band with



The band has recently confirmed tour dates throughout April and May of 2022 in cities including Charleston, Cincinnati, and Madison (full dates below).



Three Days Grace's most recent album is the Juno Award-nominated Outsider (RCA Records). The band also shared their cover of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know."



Since 2003, the band has staked a spot amongst the hard rock vanguard, breaking records, toppling charts, moving millions of units worldwide In 2015, Human marked the group's second straight #1 slot on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart as well as their fourth consecutive debut in Top 20 of the Top 200. It spawned two #1 singles "



Moreover, the four-piece consistently averaged a staggering 8.26m monthly listeners on Spotify-remaining one of the most listened to rock bands in the world. In 2012, Transit of Venus soared to the Top 5 of the Top 200 and garnered a nod for "Best Rock Album of the Year" at the Juno Awards. The seminal One-X [2006] notched an RIAA triple-platinum certification as Three Days



Tour Dates:

Tue 4/19 - Huntsville, AL at Mars

Thu 4/21 - St. Augustine, FL at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre &

Fri 4/22 - Tampa, FL at Amalie

Sat 4/23 - Orlando, FL at Tinker Field (Earthday) *

Mon 4/25 - Norfolk, VA at The NorVa ^

Tue 4/26 - Charleston, SC at Charleston

Thu 4/28 - Newark, NJ at Prudential Center (Rock The Rock Fest) *

Fri 4/29 - Harrisburg, PA at House of Music, Arts & Culture ^

Sat 4/30 - Worcester, MA at DCU Center (Big Gig) *

Mon 5/2 - Cincinnati, OH at Bogart's ^

Tue 5/3 - Fort Wayne, IN at The Clyde Theatre ^

Wed 5/4 - Madison, WI at The Sylvee ^

Fri 5/6 - Milwaukee, WI at Fiserv Forum (Hog Fest) *

Sat 5/7 - Minneapolis, MN at Target Center (93X Twin City Takeover) *

& with

* with

^ with Lilith Czar. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Three Days Grace share "Neurotic (Ft Lukas Rossi)," the second song off their forthcoming album, EXPLOSIONS, which will be out on May 6th via RCA Records. The new track originated as a collaboration between Neil Sanderson of the band and Lukas Rossi of Rockstar Supernova for the side project King City."Neurotic (Ft Lukas Rossi)" finds Three Days Grace's lead singer, Matt Walst, and Rossi dueting on this bludgeoning version teeming with nervous energy. "We added a Three Days Grace spin to it," Matt reveals. "Lukas has a great voice, and we match up pretty well." "Everything is about tension and release," adds Neil. "It defines the record."Three Days Grace's latest single,"So Called Life," is #1 again for the 3rd week in a row at Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs Chart. This was the band's 17th #1 song on the Mediabase Chart and 16th #1 on the Billboard chart and tied the internationally acclaimed and multi-platinum certified Canadian band with Shinedown for the artist with most #1's on the Billboard chart. The song's music video was directed by Jon Vulpine. Listen to "So Called Life" and watch the music video here. EXPLOSIONS is available for pre-order on all formats here.The band has recently confirmed tour dates throughout April and May of 2022 in cities including Charleston, Cincinnati, and Madison (full dates below). Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, and Lilith Czar will support Three Days Grace on select dates, and the band will support Godsmack in Tampa, Orlando, Newark, Worcester, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis. Tickets for all shows are on sale now here.Three Days Grace's most recent album is the Juno Award-nominated Outsider (RCA Records). The band also shared their cover of Gotye's "Somebody That I Used To Know."Since 2003, the band has staked a spot amongst the hard rock vanguard, breaking records, toppling charts, moving millions of units worldwide In 2015, Human marked the group's second straight #1 slot on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart as well as their fourth consecutive debut in Top 20 of the Top 200. It spawned two #1 singles " Painkiller " and "I Am Machine," signaling their 13th overall and 5thconsecutive number ones on the U.S. Active Rock Radio chart.Moreover, the four-piece consistently averaged a staggering 8.26m monthly listeners on Spotify-remaining one of the most listened to rock bands in the world. In 2012, Transit of Venus soared to the Top 5 of the Top 200 and garnered a nod for "Best Rock Album of the Year" at the Juno Awards. The seminal One-X [2006] notched an RIAA triple-platinum certification as Three Days Grace [2003] was minted platinum and Life Starts Now went gold. To date, their veritable arsenal of number one includes "Chalk Outline," "The High Road," "Misery Loves My Company," "World So Cold," "Good Life," "Break," "Never Too Late," "Animal I Have Become," "Pain," "Just Like You," and "Home."Tour Dates:Tue 4/19 - Huntsville, AL at Mars Music Hall^Thu 4/21 - St. Augustine, FL at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre &Fri 4/22 - Tampa, FL at Amalie Arena (98ROCKFEST) *Sat 4/23 - Orlando, FL at Tinker Field (Earthday) *Mon 4/25 - Norfolk, VA at The NorVa ^Tue 4/26 - Charleston, SC at Charleston Music Hall ^Thu 4/28 - Newark, NJ at Prudential Center (Rock The Rock Fest) *Fri 4/29 - Harrisburg, PA at House of Music, Arts & Culture ^Sat 4/30 - Worcester, MA at DCU Center (Big Gig) *Mon 5/2 - Cincinnati, OH at Bogart's ^Tue 5/3 - Fort Wayne, IN at The Clyde Theatre ^Wed 5/4 - Madison, WI at The Sylvee ^Fri 5/6 - Milwaukee, WI at Fiserv Forum (Hog Fest) *Sat 5/7 - Minneapolis, MN at Target Center (93X Twin City Takeover) *& with Black Veil Brides, Motionless in White and Ice Nine Kills* with Godsmack and many more^ with Lilith Czar.



