Stromae Announces North American Arena Tour

12/11 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QUE. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, internationally acclaimed Belgian-born artist, writer, performer, producer, designer and director Stromae announced his North American arena tour, set to commence this fall on October 21 in Vancouver, making stops on the east and west coast including the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City, where Stromae made music history as the first ever exclusively French-singing artist to sell out the venue in 2015.Fans can register now to receive early presale access to tickets and exclusive information from Stromae, with the presale running Tuesday, February 22 at 10am local to Thursday, February 24 at 10pm local. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning at 10am local time on Friday, February 25.On March 4, Stromae will release his highly anticipated third studio album, 'Multitude' via Mosaert/Darkroom/Interscope Records in North America. This highly anticipated full-length will feature 12 original tracks written and produced by Stromae, and be available on digital, CD and vinyl, including special colored version for D2C.Following a sold-out arena tour across all continents, also becoming the undoubtable breakout highlight act from 2015's Coachella Festival, critically acclaimed Stromae went on an 8-year hiatus to focus on other creative endeavors via his creative label Mosaert with co-founders Coralie Barbier and Luc Van Haver, including making award winning music videos for the likes of Dua Lipa (IDGAF) and Billie Eilish (Hostage), as well as continuing to release high-end fashion capsule collections.Fast forward to October 2021, Stromae made a much welcomed and surprise return with Santé, which accumulated 3.5 million streams in the first week and quickly became the 5th most streamed track on Spotify upon release, with the music video amassing more than 18 million views on YouTube. In December, the song debuted on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.In January, Stromae released his second single, " L'enfer " (translation: "Hell"); a talisman to fight the darkest of thoughts, where Stromae skillfully juggles a spectrum of emotions, exploring the most intimate of themes of suicide and depression. The song debuted live on the French news channel TF1 on Sunday night, where Stromae created a true performance-art moment on live TV and surprised viewers by answering the last question from the news-anchor with the first few lines of 'L'enfer.' He then continued to perform the entire song while sitting at the news desk.The music video - co-directed by Julien Soulier, Luc Van Haver, Coralie Barbier and Stromae himself - is a sequence shot that starts on Stromae's eye. As the camera pulls back, we discover him alone in a setting that is both sober and disturbing in its immensity. This continuous zoom out is punctuated by the singer's dark thoughts that gradually take over. The clip ends with a return on the eye of the singer, like the endless loop that can sometimes represent suffering and depression.Ahead of his North American tour, Stromae, who remains undoubtedly, one of the greatest live performers of our time, will be returning to Coachella on April 16 and 23 for what is certain to be a truly unforgettable live experience.Tour Dates:04/16 - Coachella Festival - Indio, CA04/23 - Coachella Festival - Indio, CA10/21 - Pacific Coliseum - Vancouver, BC10/25 - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA11/21 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY11/25 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QUE11/26 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QUE11/29 - Coca-Cola Coliseum - Toronto, ON12/03 - The Anthem - Washington, DC12/06 - Agganis Arena - Boston, MA12/11 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QUE.



