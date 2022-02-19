Grammy Considered Artist King Pablo Talks About His New Single





"Consistency is the crux for success," says King Pablo. After asking about what is his normal style of music? New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Billboard Charting Artist & Producer Shane Foster (https://www.dfdmusic.com) sits down with King Pablo and discusses the new single "Lately." King Pablo is an American rapper, singer and songwriter in Atlanta, GA. His last single landed on "Next UP" a compilation album with various Artists, which charted on the Hip Hop iTunes Charts and was being considered for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. After all that success his debut single " Lately " is sure not to go unnoticed while exposing what Atlanta has to offer to the music culture.Ladies, have you ever heard a song that makes you want to find that one guy in the club and romance with him? Well, that's the type of feeling you may experience when listening to " Lately ". By its very definition, the term " Lately " means " Current " and that's the exact mood this song puts you in."Consistency is the crux for success," says King Pablo. After asking about what is his normal style of music? Pablo stated that he "likes to call his style of music RIDIN MUSIC. Press Play and ride all day" Pablo boasts while sipping some water. Pablo's unique urban flavor and raspy voice is sure to give new listeners and DJ's a fresh new style of music to gravitate to.



