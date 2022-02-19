Paul McCartney Got Back Tour 2022 Coming To MetLife Stadium June 16



"We are honored to have one of the world's most influential artists come back to New Jersey for another spectacular concert at MetLife Stadium," said Ron VanDeVeen, MetLife Stadium President and CEO. "To celebrate Sir Paul McCartney's return to MetLife Stadium, we are extending an unprecedented tribute by painting his name in our end zones. PAUL McCARTNEY will be emblazoned on our field in 20-foot-tall letters."



The process to paint the end zones began this morning and will continue throughout the day. Each end zone will have PAUL McCARTNEY in 20-foot-tall white letters against a black background. GOT BACK and JUNE 16 will be on the 50-yard-line and #PAULMcCARTNEYGOTBACK on each sideline. MetLife Stadium will offer three open sessions next week for fans to come in and take their own photos to commemorate this tribute. Sessions are Tuesday, Feb. 22, 12pm-2pm; Wednesday, Feb. 23, 5:30pm - 7:30pm; and Thursday, Feb. 24, time TBD. More information will be posted on metlifestadium.com.



GOT BACK will see Paul's live debuts in Hollywood, FL; Knoxville, TN; and Winston-Salem, NC; his first Fort Worth, TX and Baltimore, MD shows since 1976 with Wings and 1964 with The Beatles, respectively, and his first Oakland, CA date in 20 years. The tour will also include stops in cities where Paul has put in more recent yet no less unforgettable performances, including Boston, MA; Los Angeles, CA; Orlando, FL; Seattle, WA; and Syracuse, NY.



Tickets for all GOT BACK tour dates will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 25 at 10am local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 22 at 10am local time through Thursday, February 24 at 10pm local time. For a full itinerary, see below or check paulmccartneygotback.com.



GOT BACK marks Paul's first series of live shows since his FRESHEN UP Tour wrapped in July 2019-its 39-date 12-country odyssey concluding with a triumphant sold-out show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles - a performance that instantly attained legendary status, generating rave reviews and Best of 2019 notices including:



"… Wow. After several decades now of writing about music and facing the perpetual challenge of translating what is beyond words into understandable language, that's the best I can muster. Here in the heady aftermath of Paul McCartney's final show of his Freshen Up tour at Dodger Stadium along with 50,000 of my fellow Angelenos on July 13, 2019 - Wow." - AMERICAN SONGWRITER



"The perfect display of the philosophy McCartney has embodied over his 60-year career in music… the perfect bow to tie up the perfect show, with the final lyric of the night an ever-appropriate one: 'And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.'"—BILLBOARD



"Macca continues to put artists half his age and younger to shame with epic shows featuring his crackerjack band and a jukebox of hits." - ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY Best Live



"The best thing about a McCartney show is how many generations of people leave with the broadest smile upon their face. Whether it's the first time they've seen him or the tenth, he never, ever, disappoints." - FLAUNT



"McCartney was in top form, his voice effortlessly climbing to the heights it always hit so easily back in the day…" - THE LOS ANGELES TIMES



"The total and complete immersion into MaccaLand was colorful and loud, rocking and rolling, nostalgic and present, and, above all, in the truest sense, marvelous… And, in the end, the love McCartney has taken for 60 years was equal to the love he's made for generations." - RELIX



"Definitely We're Amazed by Paul McCartney's Blowout Dodger Stadium Show… McCartney remains a show-stopping entertainer of the highest order." - VARIETY



PAUL McCARTNEY - GOT BACK Tour 2022:

Thursday, April 28 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

Monday, May 2 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, May 3 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, May 6 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

Friday, May 13 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

Tuesday, May 17 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Saturday, May 21 Winston-Salem, NC Truist Field

Wednesday, May 25 Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Live

Saturday, May 28 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

Tuesday, May 31 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

Saturday, June 4 Syracuse, NY Carrier Dome

Tuesday, June 7 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Sunday, June 12 Baltimore, MD Oriole Park

Thursday, June 16 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium



