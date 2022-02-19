

"I work hard... you know? I have to keep focused on the big picture." When asked "What is the big picture?" Chesney responded, "I want it all. I want to walk into a crowded room and not have to introduce myself- then I'm going to keep going. This is my life. This is Chesney Claire." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Twenty Year old Pop/R&B Star, Chesney Claire releases brand new single, "Not In The Mood".It's been five years now in the making but Las Vegas mega star, Chesney Claire has released yet another single called "Not In The Mood". This single was written by Chesney and Produced by her as well and her record label, Zeiss Records just finished filming her Official Music Video that compliments the song so extremely well."It was time to release another original", Chesney said.This makes Chesney Claire's seventh original single that is available on all social media platforms. You can find all of Chesney's music on SoundCloud and her complete discography can be found on her website: https://www.chesneyclaire.com.Huge things are happening in the music industry for this very special young lady.In 2021, Chesney Claire managed to win 25 prestigious music industry awards and nominations for her creations. Those include but are not limited to: Female Vocalist of the Year (ISSA), a Hollywood Music In Media nomination for her single "Distracted", and three World Songwriting Awards. Chesney has toured with the Legendary Howard Hewett, and Rodney Allen Rippy and has joined forces with Actor Danny Glover in the Break The Silence Extravaganza to help end domestic violence. Her music is currently being synced to many television sitcoms, she's had several music magazine placements and she's praised by many iconic celebrities in the music business. Chesney Claire is a candidate for the Recording Academy Class of 2022 and continues to make great strides that are indicative of her great work ethic. Chesney Claire is looking to be signed by a major record label by the end of 2022.Chesney keeps busy writing music every day. She's teaching herself Logic and learning vocal production as well."I work hard... you know? I have to keep focused on the big picture." When asked "What is the big picture?" Chesney responded, "I want it all. I want to walk into a crowded room and not have to introduce myself- then I'm going to keep going. This is my life. This is Chesney Claire."



