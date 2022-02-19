John Blu Is "Checking On You" With New Single Release



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnblu_ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Blu released his new single "Checking On You" - with some much happening now, it's refreshing to have music that promotes more serenity and understanding in relationships/situationships. John Blu answered the call with "Checking On You".This song breaks down the communication silo that men and women often have. It helps women to understand that most men aren't great communicators and tend to deal with life differently that [in most cases] may not send the best message. He lets women know that if a man is truly feeling you, it's not all about sex but that men have their OWN way of showing their feelings. The female response in the song featuring new comer-Serenetie, adds that validation.The soulful, smooth and melodic flow of the song reminds us of the true meaning of R&B, music that gives a soulful rendition of the struggles of love and/or the joys of love or sex with silky vocals that John Blu gives so effortlessly. "Checking On You" is available now on Spotify, Apple Music and Future House Music streaming sites.John Blu is a 6x Billboard Charting Independent Artist/Producer/Writer, Engineer & CEO of Singlemakerz Productions that has been making a solid name for himself since the early 2000s. His hit song, "In Love Wit Yo Booty" and "Cologne" received national attention in 2010 and 2011. In 2018, his single, "Bananas In That Monkey Remix" featuring R Kelly was a viral sensation. His single, " Blessed ", released in 2020 made great strides and became one of the most streamed songs of the year. Its catchy phrase "way too blessed to be stressed" is an affirmation to live by. And, now "Checking On You" is sure to become a relationship anthem for the masses. John Blu has had the opportunity to work with Timbaland, R Kelly, Devyn Stephens, Da Internz, Bobby Valentino, Day 26, Twista, Jeremih, Gucci Mane, D-Low, and so many more mainstream and up & coming artists and producers in the music industry.John Blu makes contemporary R&B records for clubs, the streets, and bedrooms. Born on October 27, 1983, John is a native of Bellwood, Illinois, a suburb directly west of Chicago, the self-nicknamed "R&B bully" (full last name: Bluford) got into music as a youngster-rapping, and eventually singing, entirely self-taught. Just into his teens, Blu made his recorded debut with "Reverse Psychology", and followed it up a couple years later with " Undiscovered ". Signing with the independent label AAU primed him for a short-term deal with major-label Jive. Blu's third proper album, "Sacrifice Before Success", was issued independently in 2017. During the years between full-lengths, Blu released non-album singles and continued to set the bar high for R&B newcomers.Official Site: https://www.john-blu.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/blubeatsInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnblu_



