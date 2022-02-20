Platinum-Sellng Recording Artist Mooski Returns With Wounded Anthem "Soul Bleed" From Forthcoming Mixtape





"



Mooski's willingness to be open about personal experience has captivated a massive—and growing—audience. "I talk about the unspoken," he says. Before "Soul Bleed,"



Before New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mooski, the ever-vulnerable sensation from Opp, Alabama, returns with another raw journal entry of a song, "Soul Bleed." His latest single is an anthem for the broken-hearted - and also a slap that will shake rear-view mirrors for the rest of us. The emotional track, out now via Capitol Records, appears on the breakthrough artist's forthcoming mixtape and includes a riveting, cinematic visual soon to be released. Mooski's debut effort, Melodic Therapy 4 The Broken is due out on March 11th. Soul Bleed " once again finds Mooski opening his heart and mind for fans. Over somber yet thumping production, he spills every raw feeling about a scarring romantic relationship. "Shawty broke my heart and made my soul bleed," he sings, his rolling melodic delivery overflowing with pain. "They tried to warn me 'bout you, but I didn't listen / Don't need a virus to tell me to keep my distance." In every line, Mooski conveys regret with refreshing transparency.Mooski's willingness to be open about personal experience has captivated a massive—and growing—audience. "I talk about the unspoken," he says. Before "Soul Bleed," Mooski won over fans with soul-baring hits like "Zodiac Killer" and "Track Star," which has become an online sensation, racking up 475+ million views on TikTok, 42+ million global streams and RIAA certified Platinum. The " Track Star " TikTok challenge inspired videos from Keyshia Cole, Lala Anthony, Dream Doll, and Halle Berry, among others. Additionally, Trey Songz and Chris Brown both remixed it.Before Mooski recorded emotional records for his fans, he served them as a sergeant during a four-year tenure in the Marine Corps. He left the service to pursue his true passion and started releasing freestyle videos on social media. Pleasantly surprised by the response, he soon realized that vulnerable stories got the most traction. " Soul Bleed " is another testament to Mooski's work ethic, unflinching introspection, and continued artistic growth. Few artists can turn personal experiences into universal hits, but Mooski has done it again.



