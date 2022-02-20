UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell & Astro Unveil New Track "Sufferer"





"Sufferer is a song that Astro and I have always loved, from the brilliant Kingstonians," comments Ali. "Astro was so proud of our version of this song, as am I. It's the first track off our new studio album Unprecedented which will be out in the summer. This song is more poignant and special than I ever realised, after Astro heartbreakingly passed away after recording this album. We want to keep his memory alive through his music and this song and album."



UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell's UK tour, now happening in memory of Astro, begins next Friday February 25th at London's O2 Arena.

"I can't wait to get back on stage and see all our wonderful fans, although it's going to be incredibly difficult without Astro by my side. Remembering Astro, let the music play on. Big love, Ali."



Reggae Roast, London's premiere Reggae / Dancehall soundsystem will also join the line-up as special guests for the tour.



UB40 topped the UK singles chart on three occasions and sold 70 million records as they took their smooth yet rootsy musical blend to all corners of the globe. Between 1983 and 1998 the group produced three Labour Of Love albums, bringing hits such as Eric Donaldson's "Cherry Oh Baby", Lord Creator's "



UB40 Feat. Ali, Astro & Mickey's most recent album, 2018's A Real Labour Of Love debuted at No.2 in the UK album chart, only dropping one place a week later to No.3, and the album spent a month in the Top 10. The follow-up Unprecedented will be released on June 17th.



UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell, European Tour:



February 2022

Friday 25 London The O2

Saturday 26 Brighton Centre

Monday 28 Dublin 3 Arena



March 2022

Friday 4 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 5 Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sunday 6 Sheffield City Hall

Tuesday 8 Amsterdam Ziggodome

