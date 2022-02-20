Bob Moses Announces New 'The Silence in Between' Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, GRAMMY Award-winning duo Bob Moses
share their hypnotic new single "Never Ending" and its wildly haunting narrative video. A radiant meditation on desire and the unrelenting passage of time, "Never Ending" is the latest song released from the Los Angeles-based band's highly awaited third album The Silence in Between. Pre-order The Silence in Between, due out via Domino Recording Company/Astralwerks on March 4.
A high-energy burst of bittersweet euphoria, "Never Ending" is a prime example of the dazzling complexity within Bob Moses' musicianship. To that end, the track seamlessly merges its elegantly simple melodies with more off-kilter and unexpected elements (dusty house beats, jagged stabs of synth). Lyrically, Vancouver-bred musicians/producers Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance document a moment of ephemeral bliss and the intense longing that comes with it (from the chorus: "I wanna live like this is never ending"). "We have all had moments we wanted to stay in forever," Bob Moses
state. "This song indulges the impulse and revels in that possibility."
Directed by Cam Veitch and produced by Black
Lake, the video for "Never Ending" unfolds with all the mesmerizing suspense of a surrealist psychodrama. Through its ingenious use of multiple exposures and feverishly repeated shots, the visual creates a brilliantly disorienting effect as it follows an enigmatic couple through their darkly charmed world. Captured in the dreamy haze of fast-fading memory, "Never Ending" ultimately conjures a lovely delirium with its mystifying whirlwind of images: shattered glasses of red wine, smashed flowers, ominously spinning mirrorballs, a particularly foreboding tarot card.
The third song shared from The Silence in Between, "Never Ending" arrives on the heels of Bob Moses' recent single "Love Brand
New" — a January release that cracked the Top 15 on the Alternative radio chart and earned acclaim from the likes of Billboard (who noted that "the Nine-Inch Nails influenced single is a dark, brooding slow build that pulsates with moody lust, growls power riffs and shows off a heavier sound for the duo"). One of many exciting collaborations featured on The Silence in Between, "Love Brand
New" was co-written with Michel Zitron and John Martin
(a Swedish production duo known for their work with the likes of Avicii
and Swedish House Mafia).
Bob Moses' first body of work since signing to Astralwerks in a unique global partnership with Domino Recording Co., The Silence in Between also includes "Time And Time Again
" (a November single accompanied by a spellbinding video). The album follows Bob Moses' JUNO Award-nominated 2020 project Desire, and marks their first full-length since Battle
Lines (a 2018 effort featuring the hit single "Back Down
"). The duo's past efforts also include their 2015 debut album Days Gone By, featuring such standouts as "Tearing Me Up" — a top 15 US Alternative radio hit nominated for two GRAMMY® Awards, with a remix from RAC winning in the category of Best Remix Recording (Non-Classical). As their boldest and most viscerally charged output to date, The Silence in Between amplifies the unbridled energy that's made Bob Moses
a repeat winner of Resident Advisor's Best Live Act prize.
Soon after the arrival of The Silence in Between, Bob Moses
will embark on a headlining tour of North America. Kicking off on March 20 in Tucson, Arizona, the 25-date run will continue through May 21 in Vancouver, with stops at such iconic venues as The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and The Warfield in San Francisco. Later this year, Bob Moses
will head overseas for tour dates at Melkweg in Amsterdam and KOKO in London. See below for the full itinerary.
Tour dates for Bob Moses
March 20 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre*
March 21 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren*
March 22 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine
Theater*
March 24 Austin, TX Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater*
March 25 Houston, TX White Oak Music
Hall*
March 26 Dallas, TX South Side Music
Hall*
March 28 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse*
March 30 Washington, DC 9:30 Club*
March 31 Richmond, VA The National*
April 2 Brooklyn, NY Great Hall at Avant
Gardner*
April 3 Brooklyn, NY Great Hall at Avant
Gardner
April 5 Boston, MA Big Night Live*
April 7 Toronto, ON History*
April 8 Montreal, QC Mtelus*
April 9 Ithaca, NY State
Theatre*
April 10 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE*
April 12 Columbus, OH Newport Music
Hall*
April 13 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre*
April 14 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue*
April 15 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater*
April 16 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre*
April 17 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater*
May 12 San Francisco, CA The Warfield~
May 13 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre^
May 19 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom~
May 20 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo~
May 21 Vancouver, BC Malkin Bowl~
November 8 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg
November 16 London, UK KOKO
* Support from Amtrac
~ Support TSHA
^ Support from Jon Hopkins
