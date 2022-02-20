Queen Naija & Big Sean Release New 'Hate Our Love' Music Video





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Queen Naija and GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum artist Big Sean heat up the snowy streets and rooftops of New York City in the official video for their new single, "Hate Our Love." The two Detroit natives shot the romantic visual with director Cam Busby (Wiz Khalifa, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby). DJ Envy of "The Breakfast Club" has a cameo, setting the song up as the new cuffing season classic. Facebook gave fans an exclusive official first look at the video yesterday.For Queen, recording with Big Sean was "a bucket list collaboration." Released shortly before Valentine's Day, "Hate Our Love" amassed over 4.2 million combined global streams in its first week of release - her biggest debut since 2018's "Karma," which is certified Platinum. "Hate Our Love" was produced by Mike Woods (Kehlani, Kiana Ledé, Yung Bleu). The single is already charting in Billboard's Hot 100.Vibe observed "Queen Naija returns to the music scene with 'Hate Our Love,' an ode to defending a difficult but ultimately worthwhile relationship. No stranger to defending love himself, Big Sean joins the songstress on this modern flip of Bobby Glenn's timeless ballad 'Sounds Like A Love Song.'" HipHopDX said, "Big Sean blesses Queen Naija's ride-or-die new single." BET noted, "This song is a soundtrack for anyone who wants to keep those messy crows out of their love life." Queen paid a visit to Fox's "The Real" to discuss the single."Hate Our Love" appeared on New Music Friday playlists in 14 countries around the world and has earned spins on Clara's "Hottest Records of the Week" show on BBC Radio 1. The single impacted Urban Mainstream radio in the U.S. earlier this week. The official audio for "Hate Our Love" was deemed "viral" on TikTok, where it has more than 225 million combined views already. Big Sean topped the Billboard 200 for the third time with his 2020 album DETROIT 2. His six-song EP with Hit-Boy, What You Expect, was released last fall. He will be performing at Coachella in April. Queen has amassed over three billion combined global streams in her career to date. Her debut album, missunderstood, entered Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart at No. 1 and earned a place in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. Nominated for a 2021 American Music Award in the Favorite R&B Album category, it includes the No. 1 hit "Butterflies Pt. 2" and the Gold-certified singles "Pack Lite" and " Lie To Me " ft. Lil Dirk. The deluxe edition of the album, missunderstood...still, includes five previously unreleased songs.



