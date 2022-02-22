What Is The Impact Of Music Upon The Brain?

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Playing and listening to music are activities that can have beneficial effects on the brain. A particular song can take us back in time, allow us to relive deep emotions or make us dream. The sound first picked up by the structures of the ear and the entire auditory system is then processed by different parts of the brain. Sections of the brain are involved in processes surrounding memory, emotions, senses and some are thought to be specific to music. Here are the impacts of music on the brain.

Musical Practice Leads to Changes in the Whole Brain

Musical practice is perhaps the activity that generates the most complete stimulation of our brain. Regular instrumental training over several years mobilizes skills that result in changes in brain anatomy. Some of these changes are predictable, such as the increased density of neurons in the auditory and motor networks: neuroimaging thus makes it possible to visualize the extensions of the fingers of the instrumentalists in the motor brain regions, and sometimes even to deduce the instrument convenient.

But other developments are more surprising, such as the enhanced communication between the two cerebral hemispheres. According to recent studies, the neuronal density of the hippocampus (brain structure involved in memory, spatial navigation, and behavioural inhibition) is correlated with the number of years of practice. In children aged 5 to 6, music lessons generate measurable effects on verbal reasoning and short-term memory. Emotions are also mobilized, with the secretion of hormones linked to pleasure and motivation activating the neural reward circuitry. Even a short training period is enough to shape the brain: among people in their 70s, four months of piano lessons improve mood, attention, and planning.

Improve Sleep Quality

For those who have regular sleep problems or who are eternal insomniacs, music could have beneficial effects. It can soothe you and give you better nights through music therapy. This phenomenon, which has been in effect for several years, is a therapy that requires expression through music. Whether it is listening to soft and classical music, singing, or practicing an instrument, the connection with music will allow you to reduce your anxiety, relax and improve your sleep. Plus, it will put you in a better mood. In short, music has therapeutic virtues that make us feel better with ourselves and with others. In addition, music has no borders and allows us to reflect on the culture of the world by being always available and in all forms.

Video Game Music is the Best for Focusing

Composed to immerse players and capture tgeir attention, the music of video games and online casino games like on Playerz casino promotes the Internet user's state of concentration which is ideal for playing. If some songs have the gift of distracting us, other melodies are more conducive to bringing the brain into a state of maximum concentration, called flow, which is often accompanied by increased productivity. But not all music is created equal. Some make you want to dance, sing. To concentrate, background music, present in large numbers in video games, is certainly among the most effective. Listening should be preferred at low, and even very low volume, preferably with good headphones. If a song distracts you, skip it. But don't focus on the sound. Indeed, even perfectly concentrated, it is normal to drop out from time to time. It is therefore better not to pay too much attention to it, rather than spending your time skipping the songs. The brain needs ten to fifteen minutes to go into flow, it is not instantaneous. The order doesn't matter, you can start with any of these pieces.