Global Entertainment Giant ASM Global's New Tech Port Arena Unveils Grand Opening Lineup With The Smashing Pumpkins As First Headliners

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Live music San Antonio-style is coming to what has been hailed as the "most technologically advanced entertainment venue in the world" with a spectacular Tech Port Arena
grand opening lineup announced today and public ticket sales set for Friday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. *Carla Morrison will go on sale Friday, March 4. Complete E-Tix information available at https://techportcenter.com/upcoming-events/.
For over 30 years, The Smashing Pumpkins
have brought a unique style and raw power to audiences around the globe. Formed in Chicago, Illinois, in 1988, The Smashing Pumpkins
released their heralded album "Gish" in 1991 and found mainstream success with 1993's 4x multiplatinum "Siamese Dream" and 1995's 10x multiplatinum "Mellon Collie
and the Infinite Sadness." With over 30 million albums sold to date, the two-time Grammy-, MTV-, VMA- and American Music
Award-winning band remains one of the most important alternative rock forces in the world.
The current band features founding members Billy Corgan, James
Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, with longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder and bassist Jack Bates. In 2020 The Smashing Pumpkins
released their eleventh studio album "CYR," which was accompanied by a five-part animated series, "In Ashes." The band is currently finishing a 33-song album that is due for release in 2022. Tickets to The Smashing Pumpkins
go on sale to the public through E-Tix this Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at techportcenter.com or over the phone at 800-514-3849. Tickets range in price from $50-$125, with VIP packages starting at $270.
Initial shows announced:
The Smashing Pumpkins
- May 2
Kevin
Gates - May 14
Carla Morrison - May 21*
Papa Roach
with Special Guest Highly Suspect- May 26
WASP with special guests Michael Schenker Group & Armored Saint - Nov. 4
Jim Perschbach, president and CEO of Port San Antonio, said, "As a world-class destination that will attract people of all backgrounds, a key element of Tech Port Center and Arena
is to provide an array of exciting entertainment offerings throughout the year in our 3,100-seat venue. From music concerts to esports competitions to robotics demonstrations and more, bringing in a diversity of audiences will be an important part of growing connections between our technology campus and people far and wide. The ASM Global team has done a tremendous job of bringing in internationally renowned artists to kick off our schedule of events, and we look forward to more announcements in the days ahead."
"We're excited and feel fortunate to kick things off with one of the all-time great musical artists," said Tech Port Arena
General Manager Eric Blockie. "San Antonio is a city with a proud musical heritage, and this is the perfect way to get started."
With a capacity of 3,100, Tech Port Arena
will join the legendary and largest portfolio group of music venues in the world managed and operated by ASM Global. It will showcase incredible state-of-the-art production, sightlines, VIP amenities and friendly hospitality that celebrate the live-concert experience.
As part of a one-of-a-kind, future-forward-technology lifestyle playground, and featuring one of the finest sound-systems in the U.S., "This venue will transform the definition of San Antonio entertainment," said Blockie.
Venue pre-sale for all shows, with the exception of Carla Morrison, will go live at 10 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, Feb. 24. Pre-sale password is available by signing up for the Tech Port Center and Arena
email newsletter online at https://techportcenter.hive-pages.com/subscribe and on the venue's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts under the handle @TechPortCenter.