Global Entertainment Giant ASM Global's New Tech Port Arena Unveils Grand Opening Lineup With The Smashing Pumpkins As First Headliners

Venue pre-sale for all shows, with the exception of Carla Morrison, will go live at 10 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, Feb. 24. Pre-sale password is available by signing up for the Tech Port Center and New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Live music San Antonio-style is coming to what has been hailed as the "most technologically advanced entertainment venue in the world" with a spectacular Tech Port Arena grand opening lineup announced today and public ticket sales set for Friday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. *Carla Morrison will go on sale Friday, March 4. Complete E-Tix information available at https://techportcenter.com/upcoming-events/.For over 30 years, The Smashing Pumpkins have brought a unique style and raw power to audiences around the globe. Formed in Chicago, Illinois, in 1988, The Smashing Pumpkins released their heralded album "Gish" in 1991 and found mainstream success with 1993's 4x multiplatinum "Siamese Dream" and 1995's 10x multiplatinum "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness." With over 30 million albums sold to date, the two-time Grammy-, MTV-, VMA- and American Music Award-winning band remains one of the most important alternative rock forces in the world.The current band features founding members Billy Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin, with longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder and bassist Jack Bates. In 2020 The Smashing Pumpkins released their eleventh studio album "CYR," which was accompanied by a five-part animated series, "In Ashes." The band is currently finishing a 33-song album that is due for release in 2022. Tickets to The Smashing Pumpkins go on sale to the public through E-Tix this Friday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at techportcenter.com or over the phone at 800-514-3849. Tickets range in price from $50-$125, with VIP packages starting at $270.Initial shows announced:The Smashing Pumpkins - May 2 Kevin Gates - May 14Carla Morrison - May 21* Papa Roach with Special Guest Highly Suspect- May 26WASP with special guests Michael Schenker Group & Armored Saint - Nov. 4Jim Perschbach, president and CEO of Port San Antonio, said, "As a world-class destination that will attract people of all backgrounds, a key element of Tech Port Center and Arena is to provide an array of exciting entertainment offerings throughout the year in our 3,100-seat venue. From music concerts to esports competitions to robotics demonstrations and more, bringing in a diversity of audiences will be an important part of growing connections between our technology campus and people far and wide. The ASM Global team has done a tremendous job of bringing in internationally renowned artists to kick off our schedule of events, and we look forward to more announcements in the days ahead.""We're excited and feel fortunate to kick things off with one of the all-time great musical artists," said Tech Port Arena General Manager Eric Blockie. "San Antonio is a city with a proud musical heritage, and this is the perfect way to get started."With a capacity of 3,100, Tech Port Arena will join the legendary and largest portfolio group of music venues in the world managed and operated by ASM Global. It will showcase incredible state-of-the-art production, sightlines, VIP amenities and friendly hospitality that celebrate the live-concert experience.As part of a one-of-a-kind, future-forward-technology lifestyle playground, and featuring one of the finest sound-systems in the U.S., "This venue will transform the definition of San Antonio entertainment," said Blockie.Venue pre-sale for all shows, with the exception of Carla Morrison, will go live at 10 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, Feb. 24. Pre-sale password is available by signing up for the Tech Port Center and Arena email newsletter online at https://techportcenter.hive-pages.com/subscribe and on the venue's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts under the handle @TechPortCenter.



