Composers For Top Films, TV Series And Video Games Nominated For ASCAP 2022 Composers' Choice Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Celebrating the music creators behind the past year's top films, television series and video games, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announced today the nominees for the 2022 ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards. Chosen by the ASCAP composer and songwriter community, winners will be announced as part of the 2022 ASCAP Screen Music
Awards during the week of May 2.
This year's set of nominees will compete in the following categories: Film Score of the Year, Documentary Score of the Year, Television Score of the Year, Television Theme of the Year and Video Game Score of the Year.
The ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards enable composers to recognize the artistic accomplishments of their peers and were introduced in 2014 as a first-of-its-kind program among US performing rights organizations. The nominations committee includes composers and film, television and video game industry leaders. Voting is open to eligible ASCAP writer members until March 11.
Following are the nominated ASCAP composers and their works:
2022 ASCAP COMPOSERS' CHOICE NOMINEES
*Categories with 6 or more nominees reflect a tie in the number of nominations
FILM SCORE OF THE YEAR
(Films released in the US in 2021, whether theatrically or via another medium)
Dune - Hans Zimmer
Encanto - Germaine Franco
The Green Knight - Daniel
Hart
Luca - Dan Romer
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood
DOCUMENTARY SCORE OF THE YEAR
(Documentary films initially airing in the US in 2021)
9to5: The Story of a Movement - Wendy Blackstone
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible - Nainita Desai
Allen v. Farrow - Michael Abels
Dreamland: The Burning of Black
Wall Street - Amanda
Jones
Flee - Uno Helmersson
The Rescue - Daniel
Pemberton
Val - Garth Stevenson
Women Warriors: The Voices of Change - Anne-Kathrin Dern and Sharon Farber
TELEVISION SCORE OF THE YEAR
(Episodes originally airing in the US in 2021)
Allen v. Farrow - Michael Abels
Cobra Kai season 3 - Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson
Dickinson seasons 2 & 3 - Drum & Lace and Ian Hultquist
Loki - Natalie
Holt
Wheel of Time - Lorne Balfe
The White Lotus - Cristobal Tapia de Veer
TELEVISION THEME OF THE YEAR
(Episodes originally airing in the US in 2021)
Allen v. Farrow - Michael Abels
Dickinson - Drum & Lace and Ian Hultquist
Loki - Natalie
Holt
Only Murders in the Building - Siddhartha Khosla
The White Lotus - Cristobal Tapia de Veer
VIDEO GAME SCORE OF THE YEAR
(Games originally released in the US in 2021)
Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Austin Wintory
Call of Duty: Mobile
Season 5: In Deep Water - Wilbert Roget II
Chicory: A Colorful Tale - Lena Raine
Deathloop - Tom Salta
Far Cry 6 - Pedro Bromfman
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart - Wataru Hokoyama
More information about the 2022 ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards, including excerpts of the nominated music, is available at www.ascap.com/composerschoice.