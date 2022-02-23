Composers For Top Films, TV Series And Video Games Nominated For ASCAP 2022 Composers' Choice Awards





This year's set of nominees will compete in the following categories: Film Score of the Year, Documentary Score of the Year, Television Score of the Year, Television Theme of the Year and Video Game Score of the Year.



The ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards enable composers to recognize the artistic accomplishments of their peers and were introduced in 2014 as a first-of-its-kind program among US performing rights organizations. The nominations committee includes composers and film, television and video game industry leaders. Voting is open to eligible ASCAP writer members until March 11.



Following are the nominated ASCAP composers and their works:



2022 ASCAP COMPOSERS' CHOICE NOMINEES

*Categories with 6 or more nominees reflect a tie in the number of nominations



FILM SCORE OF THE YEAR

(Films released in the US in 2021, whether theatrically or via another medium)



Dune - Hans Zimmer

Encanto - Germaine Franco

The Green Knight -

Luca - Dan Romer

The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood



DOCUMENTARY SCORE OF THE YEAR

(Documentary films initially airing in the US in 2021)



9to5: The Story of a Movement - Wendy Blackstone

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible - Nainita Desai

Allen v. Farrow - Michael Abels

Dreamland: The Burning of

Flee - Uno Helmersson

The Rescue -

Val - Garth Stevenson

Women Warriors: The Voices of Change - Anne-Kathrin Dern and Sharon Farber



TELEVISION SCORE OF THE YEAR

(Episodes originally airing in the US in 2021)



Allen v. Farrow - Michael Abels

Cobra Kai season 3 - Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson

Dickinson seasons 2 & 3 - Drum & Lace and Ian Hultquist

Loki -

Wheel of Time - Lorne Balfe

The White Lotus - Cristobal Tapia de Veer



TELEVISION THEME OF THE YEAR

(Episodes originally airing in the US in 2021)



Allen v. Farrow - Michael Abels

Dickinson - Drum & Lace and Ian Hultquist

Loki -

Only Murders in the Building - Siddhartha Khosla

The White Lotus - Cristobal Tapia de Veer



VIDEO GAME SCORE OF THE YEAR

(Games originally released in the US in 2021)



Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Austin Wintory

Call of Duty:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale - Lena Raine

Deathloop - Tom Salta

Far Cry 6 - Pedro Bromfman

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart - Wataru Hokoyama



