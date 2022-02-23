Midge Ure Joins Howard Jones For US Summer Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Midge Ure will join Howard
Jones as his special guest for a U.S. Summer Tour. Joining Ure for what he calls a 'synth heavy' set will be musicians Dan Burton, also playing keyboard with Howard
Jones and Tony Solis who has played with Midge on previous American tours.
"What a joy to be touring North America
with my friend Howard
Jones again. With the emphasis on technology, quality and performance I am looking forward to dusting off the synthesizers, cranking up the guitar and playing with the brilliant musicians who will be sharing the stage with me. We first collaborated live together back in 1989 on Howard's 'Cross the line Tour' which holds nothing but great memories for me, so I am hoping to not only rekindle those but add new ones to the memory bank". Please see below for tour dates, with more tour dates to be added.
Midge Ure was last in the states this past fall on a solo acoustic trek and has been hosting his Backstage Lockdown Club giving fans exclusive access to a series of intimate, musical events on a monthly subscription basis.
He has also been busy making music including an instrumental album: "Having hosted a radio show 'The Space' on Scala Radio
last year, where I indulged myself and the listeners to textural, ambient music from some of the Neo classical composers, I felt inspired to follow my lifelong passion for instrumental music and wrote and recorded an album which I am really pleased with. Every album I have ever released has had instrumentals on but this is my first completely non-vocal album. Due for release late '22."
Ure also recently published a book of photographs 'In A Picture Frame' taken between 1980 and 1986. Moments behind the scenes with Ultravox and Visage. "Because we never toured with photographers we ended up grabbing these intimate moments ourselves. This book has my personal selection of the ones I was responsible for."
Tour Dates:
June 17 - Tulalip, WA - Tulalip Casino
June 18 - Portland, OR - Aladdin
Theater
June 21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades
June 22 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo's 365
June 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Ace Hotel Theater
June 25 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's By The Bay
June 26 - Mesa, AZ - The Venue At Farnsworth Hall
June 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - TBA
June 29 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
July 1 - Milwaukee, WI - SummerFest
July 2 - Des Plaines, IL - Des Plaines Theater
July 3 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag
July 6 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
July 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Carnegie Of Homestead Music
Hall
July 9 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Kirby Center
July 13 - Boston, MA - Wilbur Theater
July 14 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Journal
July 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theater
July 16 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theater
July 17 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theater
July 19 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
July 21 - Savannah, GA - District Live
July 22 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
July 23 - Clearwater, FL - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
July 24 - Sanford, FL - TBD
July 26 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
July 27 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live.