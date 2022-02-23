Angelena Bonet Wins 'Best Australian Music Video' For Change The World At The International Sound Video Awards In Prague





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Angelena Bonet, CEO & Founder of Crystal Heart Productions, is the winner of the 'Best Australian Music Video' award at the International Sound Video Awards in Prague. The award was given for Angelena's music video, " Change The World ", which features in her multi-award winning documentary film of the same title. " Change The World " features exceptional lyrics and a powerful message. Recorded at Trackdown Studios in Fox Studios Australia, Angelena produced the music she created with her late fiancé, Erick Deeby and was engineered by Rose Mackenzie-Peterson. Trackdown Studios has produced many Hollywood soundtracks such as " I Am Woman ", Disney's " Cinderella ", George Miller's "Happy Feet" and "Mad Max Fury Road" starring Charlize Theron. The Australian singer-songwriter has won over 300 film and music awards for her documentaries and soundtrack thus far.Angelena has also created a documentary feature film tetralogy and two web series. Her documentaries chronicle her life to the present day, which she has produced, directed and edited in their entirety. She has a remarkable story of tragedy and resilience and triumph over such adversity and is inspiring and touching hearts all around the world. Her soulmate and fiancé of three days, Erick Deeby, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in August 2007. He had written and recorded instrumental pieces of music for her between 2005 and 2007. Bonet then wrote the lyrics and melody to his music after his devastating death and during her time of deepest grief. Whilst living in Sydney's bohemian red light district of Kings Cross, they developed the sound of their music over a couple of years. Erick had also composed and produced music for various bands and soundtracks for Marvel Comics "Man Thing" and "Feed" directed by acclaimed Hollywood director, Brett Leonard ("Lawnmower Man" by Stephen King & Denzil Washington's "Virtuosity") before his sudden and unexpected death in August 2007. Angelena promised him whilst in a coma that someday, somehow she would finish their special project. She has kept her word and produced their album at Fox Studios Australia thirteen years later. The music she co-wrote with Deeby has become the soundtrack for her films and also won numerous 'Best Original Soundtrack' awards worldwide.The mission of the the International Sound Video Awards is to expand the boundaries of traditional filmmaking by creating a "visual symphony" in which music will play a major role. An international demonstration of music video is to celebrate and educate those who combine two powerful platforms of music and film. Merging picture with music creates long awaited "integral cinematography" providing additional dimension and power to visual messages. At the same time it gives the second life to music itself, allowing us to visualize images inspired by melodies, often lost in our subconscious. As one of the youngest genres in the film industry, it is a video clip, an audiovisual work whose sound component is the whole or substantially a record of the artistic performance of a musical work.




