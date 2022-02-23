Sony Music And Award-Winning Kelli Baker Brings Grit And Blues To NYC's Iconic "The Bitter End"





"Established in 1961, The Bitter End is the oldest rock and roll club in New York City. The classic red brick stage backdrop and intimate vibe make this historic venue as iconic as its many headliners. For over 50 years, our audiences have been blown away by legendary artists like Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Lady Gaga, Jackson Browne, Neil Diamond, Gavin DeGraw, Woody Allen, Jon Stewart, Randy Newman, Billy Crystal, Tommy James, Norah Jones, Donny Hathaway, Curtis Mayfield, and thousands more." (Courtesy of thebitterend.com)







Written whilst quarantined with COVID in January 2021, the track has been described as



"



"

Teaming up with multi-platinum producer, Philip A. Jimenez (Wheatus, Teenage Dirtbag), Kelli Baker brings the bones, and Jimenez adds the air in the room. "



Baker will be performing Saturday, February 26th, at iconic NYC venue The Bitter End. Tickets available at https://bitterend.com/#/events?event_id=51902



With a powerhouse voice dripping with a haunting sensuality that slips easily into growling old school blues-tones, Kelli Baker speaks her heart like a beat poet in a late night dive. The kind you only know if you're in the know. Her music is an amalgamation of authentic blues/rock and heart-on-her-sleeve singer/songwriter pop with folk/gospel roots.



Known in some circles as "



Swiftly moving through the ranks of Long Island's bristling music scene, she has quickly become a known name. Kelli has been nominated as the Best Singer from Long Island 2021 by Bethpage's prestigious "Best of Long Island" award series, and named one of Newsday's Rising Stars. She has been featured on WFUV's coveted NY Slice, Rollin' With Rob Rush of 94.3 The Shark, Launch



Kelli has been compared to Bonnie Raitt, Chris Cornell, Susan Tedeschi, and Aretha Franklin. Her dynamic blues tones and gospel nods have been called a kind of ethereal blues. Her major influences are The Rolling Stones, Muddy Waters, Jane's Addiction, The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Recently signed with Bad Jeu Jeu Records under Sony Music, award-winning New York based soulful singer-songwriter Kelli Baker brings blues and grit to iconic NYC venue, The Bitter End, as her latest single, Six Feet Under, surpasses 112K views on YouTube."Established in 1961, The Bitter End is the oldest rock and roll club in New York City. The classic red brick stage backdrop and intimate vibe make this historic venue as iconic as its many headliners. For over 50 years, our audiences have been blown away by legendary artists like Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Lady Gaga, Jackson Browne, Neil Diamond, Gavin DeGraw, Woody Allen, Jon Stewart, Randy Newman, Billy Crystal, Tommy James, Norah Jones, Donny Hathaway, Curtis Mayfield, and thousands more." (Courtesy of thebitterend.com)Written whilst quarantined with COVID in January 2021, the track has been described as Portishead tracking True Blood. Six Feet Under " sees Baker's notable smoky, sensual and illustrious vocals draped in an air of whiskey-soaked mystery. Lyrically, the track finds Kelli Baker speaking with deep-rooted assurance; acting as a melodic "try me". Baker sings from a perspective that comes with experience. A bit jaded, yes- but on solid ground, so to speak. Almost as if she embodies a tree with massive roots. Six Feet Under " marries a game of hide and seek with power. Lyrically acting out a "catch me if you can" dance, the single functions as a sonic tango; a push and pull power dynamic.Teaming up with multi-platinum producer, Philip A. Jimenez (Wheatus, Teenage Dirtbag), Kelli Baker brings the bones, and Jimenez adds the air in the room. " Six Feet Under " was produced at Milk House Studios in Huntington, NY.Baker will be performing Saturday, February 26th, at iconic NYC venue The Bitter End. Tickets available at https://bitterend.com/#/events?event_id=51902With a powerhouse voice dripping with a haunting sensuality that slips easily into growling old school blues-tones, Kelli Baker speaks her heart like a beat poet in a late night dive. The kind you only know if you're in the know. Her music is an amalgamation of authentic blues/rock and heart-on-her-sleeve singer/songwriter pop with folk/gospel roots.Known in some circles as " The Phoenix ", Kelli was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona. She moved to New York in 2012, with $500 in cash, chasing the heels of Hurricane Sandy. Learning music like so many others in the church choir, Kelli graduated to fronting a hard rock band and a folk duo, writing her own music at an early age.Swiftly moving through the ranks of Long Island's bristling music scene, she has quickly become a known name. Kelli has been nominated as the Best Singer from Long Island 2021 by Bethpage's prestigious "Best of Long Island" award series, and named one of Newsday's Rising Stars. She has been featured on WFUV's coveted NY Slice, Rollin' With Rob Rush of 94.3 The Shark, Launch Music Conference & Festival, Faces of Long Island (upcoming) Fresh Brewed Sessions, The Tedeschi Trucks podcast, Knock 'Em Dead Comedy, UnRated Magazine, UK Radio's Don's Hit List, Governor's Radio, Breaking Sound Radio, Rising Stars Radio with Rick Eberle, The Douglas Coleman Show, DiscoverYou Radio, The Long Islander, and The Island Now, among others.Kelli has been compared to Bonnie Raitt, Chris Cornell, Susan Tedeschi, and Aretha Franklin. Her dynamic blues tones and gospel nods have been called a kind of ethereal blues. Her major influences are The Rolling Stones, Muddy Waters, Jane's Addiction, The Black Crowes, and Neil Young.



