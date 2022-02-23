The Stylistics Live In Concert October/ November/ December 2022





The Stylistics have under their belt: seven Gold albums, five Gold singles, two New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Stylistics, with their charisma, style and harmony evolved into one of the best-selling Philadelphia groups ever and proudly announce a 27 date UK tour - opening on October 28th, 2022 at the Oxford New Theatre and taking in Croydon Fairfield Halls - November 6th, 2022; Birmingham 'The Alexandra' - November 13th , 2022; Nottingham Royal Concert Hall - November 15th, 2022 and Liverpool Philharmonic Hall - December 2nd 2022. Tickets go on sale : 9.00am on Friday February 25th, 2022The Stylistics are: Arrion Love and Herb Murrell (from the original line up) with 'Bo' Henderson and Jason Sharp - they collectively will be sharing magic moments with their greatest hits classics: 'I'm Stone In Love With You'; 'You Make Me Feel Brand New'; 'Let's Put It All Together' 'You Are Everything' and much more..."We can't wait to back in the UK performing all our hits, bringing back great memories and have a great evening with you all", said The Stylistics.2022 Tour Dates:OCTOBER28 - Oxford New Theatre29 - Cheltenham Town Hall31 - Ipswich RegentNOVEMBER1 - Stockport Plaza2 - Middlesbrough Town Hall3 - Gateshead Sage4 - Glasgow Pavilion Theatre6 - Croydon Fairfield Halls7 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion8 - Bournemouth Pavilion9 - Cambridge Corn Exchange13 - Birmingham 'The Alexandra'15 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall16 - Guildford G Live17 - Chatham Central Theatre19 - Warners Littlecote House Hotel20 - Basingstoke Anvil22 - Dunstable Grove23 - Cardiff St David's Hall24 - Bath Forum25 - Eastleigh Concorde Club27 - York Barbican28 - Bedford Town Hall29 - Halifax Victoria Theatre30 - Sheffield City HallDecember2 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall3 - Blackpool North PierTicket Prices: £35-£31Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk / 0844 888 9991 or from the venues directStart time: 7.30pmThe Stylistics have under their belt: seven Gold albums, five Gold singles, two Double Gold singles, eight Platinum albums, one Double Platinum album, four Platinum singles, along with a Grammy nomination in 1974 for "You Make Me Feel Brand New" and a plaque on the Walk Of Fame in 1994, in Center City, Philadelphia. In May 2004, they were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall Of Fame. Don't miss out...



