The Stylistics Live In Concert October/ November/ December 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Stylistics, with their charisma, style and harmony evolved into one of the best-selling Philadelphia groups ever and proudly announce a 27 date UK tour - opening on October 28th, 2022 at the Oxford New Theatre and taking in Croydon Fairfield Halls - November 6th, 2022; Birmingham 'The Alexandra' - November 13th , 2022; Nottingham Royal Concert Hall - November 15th, 2022 and Liverpool Philharmonic Hall - December 2nd 2022. Tickets go on sale : 9.00am on Friday February 25th, 2022
The Stylistics are: Arrion Love and Herb Murrell (from the original line up) with 'Bo' Henderson and Jason Sharp - they collectively will be sharing magic moments with their greatest hits classics: 'I'm Stone In Love With You'; 'You Make Me Feel Brand
New'; 'Let's Put It All Together' 'You Are Everything' and much more...
"We can't wait to back in the UK performing all our hits, bringing back great memories and have a great evening with you all", said The Stylistics.
2022 Tour Dates:
OCTOBER
28 - Oxford New Theatre
29 - Cheltenham Town Hall
31 - Ipswich Regent
NOVEMBER
1 - Stockport Plaza
2 - Middlesbrough Town Hall
3 - Gateshead Sage
4 - Glasgow Pavilion Theatre
6 - Croydon Fairfield Halls
7 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
8 - Bournemouth Pavilion
9 - Cambridge Corn Exchange
13 - Birmingham 'The Alexandra'
15 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
16 - Guildford G Live
17 - Chatham Central Theatre
19 - Warners Littlecote House Hotel
20 - Basingstoke Anvil
22 - Dunstable Grove
23 - Cardiff St David's Hall
24 - Bath Forum
25 - Eastleigh Concorde Club
27 - York Barbican
28 - Bedford Town Hall
29 - Halifax Victoria
Theatre
30 - Sheffield City Hall
December
2 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
3 - Blackpool North Pier
Ticket Prices: £35-£31
Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk / 0844 888 9991 or from the venues direct
Start time: 7.30pm
The Stylistics have under their belt: seven Gold albums, five Gold singles, two Double
Gold singles, eight Platinum albums, one Double
Platinum album, four Platinum singles, along with a Grammy nomination in 1974 for "You Make Me Feel Brand
New" and a plaque on the Walk Of Fame in 1994, in Center City, Philadelphia. In May 2004, they were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall Of Fame. Don't miss out...