BMG Mourns The Loss Of German Producer Andreas Herbig

Together with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMG mourns the loss of renowned German producer Andreas Herbig, who passed away on February 21 at the age of 55.A long-term BMG publishing client, Herbig worked with artists including Adel Tawil, Andreas Bourani, Cassandra Steen, Culcha Candela, Deichkind, Helene Fischer, Ich + Ich, Juli, Peter Heppner, Reamonn, Sasha, Till Brönner, Udo Lindenberg, as well as many international artists throughout his career. Most recent successes included releases with singer-songwriter Michael Schulte ('Back To The Start', 'All I Need'). Andreas Herbig made a name for himself in the 90s, working with Annette Humpe at the Boogie Park Studio in Hamburg. With more than 75 million records sold and four ECHO awards, Andreas Herbig was one of the most successful producers in Germany.Together with Peter "Jem" Seifert and Henrik Menzel, Herbig was responsible for the musical direction, arrangements, and production of Lindenberg's Number One album MTV Unplugged - Live from the Hotel Atlantic. Herbig also produced the Lindenberg albums Stark Wie Zwei and - together with Seifert and Menzel - Stärker als die Zeit.



