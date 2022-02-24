Eddie Vedder's New Album Earthling Is The No 1 Selling Album In The Country! Debuts #1 On Billboard's Top Album Sales, Top Rock Albums And Top Current Albums Sales Charts



Vedder and his wife reside in Seattle with their two daughters. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Eddie Vedder's highly anticipated album, Earthling, debuts #1 on Billboard's Current Albums Sales, Album Sales, Rock Albums Charts.Across the globe and in the US Earthling has made history as it marks Vedder's highest solo album debut on the Billboard Top Album Sales, Top Rock Albums, Top Current Album Sales Chart, and #1 on Alternative Album Sales (per MRC Data), #1 on the Canadian Top Current Albums, Top Canadian Album Sales, Alternative Album, Current Digital Albums, and LP Vinyl Albums Charts, and continues to hit new highs in numerous countries including Switzerland (#3), Belgium (#5), Netherlands (#5), Germany (#11), UK (#36). In addition, the album was the highest international debut in Italy (#10) and hit Top 10 in Australia.The album is available on all streaming platforms on cd (available now) and deluxe cd, vinyl & cassette (pre-order) available now. In addition, Vedder was also able to have a limited number of LP's manufactured with simplified packaging. The records, dubbed "Fresh Pressed" resembled test pressings and were only available at pearljam.com.In celebration of the recent release Eddie has done numerous interviews including speaking with Bruce Springsteen at his farm in New Jersey where the two discussed the album at length -directed by Thom Zimny, sat down for a beautiful and honest conversation with New York Times Magazine's David Marchese, chatted with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes & Will Arnett for their SmartLess Podcast, and gathered The Earthlings for a discussion with Zane Lowe.In addition, press have been raving about Earthling with NPR calling it "a raging solo album" and Rolling Stone praising Eddie's performance saying "It's his most revealing solo release, since, musically it feels more like Vedder we've known for 30 years and not a purposeful departure from Pearl Jam… (On Earthling) he bares his soul." Billboard described the album with "…Vedder sounds like he's having a ball," and American Songwriter named it: "it's his best yet."Earthling, which was produced by Grammy Award® winning producer Andrew Watt, is Vedder's first album since 2011's Ukulele Songs and his first solo tour in over a decade.Earthling illuminates every side of Vedder and includes collaborations with some of music's most iconic legends, including Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, and Elton John as well as Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, and Josh Klinghoffer.In order to bring the album to life on stage, Eddie Vedder and bandmates the Earthlings are on continuing on the road for a series of U.S. concert dates in February for The Earthlings Tour 2022. After a string of shows in Vedder's hometown of Seattle the tour wraps up on February 27th in San Diego after its sold-out run. Special guest Glen Hansard will open the shows. See full tour dates below.The Earthlings are drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt. The newly formed group gave their live debut at Vedder's own Ohana Festival this past September.Full details at pearljam.com.TRACKLISTING:InvinciblePower of RightLong Way Brother the CloudFallout TodayThe DarkThe HavesGood and EvilRose of JerichoTryPicture ft. Elton JohnMrs. MillsOn My Way Eddie Vedder the Earthlings Tour 2022:February 3 New York, NY Beacon TheatreFebruary 4 New York, NY Beacon TheatreFebruary 6 Newark, NJ NJPACFebruary 9 Chicago, IL Auditorium TheatreFebruary 10 Chicago, IL Auditorium TheatreFebruary 21 Seattle, WA Benaroya HallFebruary 22 Seattle, WA Benaroya HallFebruary 22 Seattle, WA Benaroya HallFebruary 25 Los Angeles, CA YouTube TheatreFebruary 27 San Diego, CA The Magnolia Eddie Vedder has served as Pearl Jam's frontman, in addition to a guitarist and primary lyricist, since 1990. Inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 as a member of Pearl Jam, Vedder's trademark vocal style inspired a generation. His energetic and unvarnished stage presence coupled with his honest conversations with the audience led Pearl Jam as pioneers in live performances and social justice.Vedder's signature ethos carries into his solo work. His first project came out in 2007 with the soundtrack album for the film Into the Wild and earned him a Golden Globe for the song "Guaranteed." In 2012, Vedder's sophomore solo album, Ukulele Songs, received a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album. Most recently, he collaborated with Glen Hansard for the Flag Day Original Motion Picture soundtrack and has released tracks off his forthcoming solo album Earthling. Eddie Vedder was born in Evanston, Ill., on December 23, 1964 where he became a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan before moving with his family to San Diego County in the mid-1970s. It was in southern California that Vedderbegan to play guitar and learned to surf.In 1990, Vedder received a tape of a band from Seattle that needed a singer. Vedder wrote lyrics for three of the songs, mailed it back to Seattle, and the songs ultimately became the Pearl Jam songs " Alive ", " Footsteps " and "Once". Vedder moved north and was recruited by Ament, Gossard and McCready to join their new band, known then as Mookie Blaylock before becoming Pearl Jam.Vedder's lyrics address many of the key issues of our times including gun violence, racism, and climate change. In addition to the activism inherent to the music, Vedder is an outspoken advocate for several progressive, social, and political causes, most notably abortion access and the environment. A longtime supporter of Surfrider Foundation, Vedder has most recently been vocal in banning offshore drilling along the US coast."Though some may think there should be a separation between art, music and politics, it should be reinforced that art can be a form of nonviolent protest," Vedder says.In addition to his activism, Vedder and his wife Jill McCormick Vedder co-founded the EB Research Partnership, dedicated to finding a cure for epidermolysis bullosa, a family of rare genetic disorders that affects the skin. The Vedder family is active in supporting both the work of the organization and the children who are impacted by the disorder.Vedder and his wife reside in Seattle with their two daughters.



