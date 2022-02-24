Richard Shelton, Releases New Album 'An Englishman In Love In LA' In April





'An Englishman in Love in LA' paints a heart-warming picture about pursuing one's dreams. The album is proof that trusting your instincts can sometimes work wonders. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The British multi award-winning singer, actor and entertainer, Richard Shelton will release the new album 'An Englishman in Love in LA' in April. Featuring five original songs, three pop classics and eight celebrated jazz standards, 'An Englishman in Love in LA' is an extensive body of work inspired by Shelton's decision to begin a new life in Los Angeles.At the time that he was planning his move, Richard met the songwriter (and former BBC 'Young Composer of the Year') Alex Rudd at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club in London, whom he discovered was also imminently leaving London for LA. After a second chance meeting some months later at a Tony Bennett concert in the 17,000 strong crowd of the Hollywood Bowl, the pair decided to work together, developing a long-term working partnership that flourished and led to the creation of many of the original songs that feature on 'An Englishman in Love in LA'.Shelton's work is undoubtedly influenced by Frank Sinatra, with whom he has an uncanny award-winning dramatic relationship, having portrayed the icon on stages across the world in the critically acclaimed productions 'Rat Pack Confidential' in London's West End, 'Sinatra & Me' and more recently, 'Sinatra RAW'. "We were aiming for a sound which sits in the canon of standards and classics, think a Sinatra/Harry Connick Jr. vibe," explains Shelton, "but it's essential to create your own voice, to put your own stamp on the songs. I approach each song as an actor telling the story - from the beginning to the middle and the end. Our homage to Sinatra's splendid 'Young at Heart' and 'One For My Baby' are a courteous tip of the hat to the great master."Of the original tracks, the synonymously titled 'Lost and Found' (by Alex Frank/Spencer Day) and the boldly penned 'An Englishman in Love in L.A.' (by Alex Rudd/Jenifer Toksvig), are somewhat metaphorical and based on Shelton's recent adventures; 'They're about the journey of life - the highs and lows, pitfalls and eureka moments', he explains.'An Englishman in Love in LA' was recorded at Capitol Studios, the iconic LA hot spot famous for producing some of Frank Sinatra's greatest work, not to mention a whole host of other legendary artists. Teaming up with renowned producers Sean Hargreaves and Alex Frank, Shelton collaborated on arrangements which range from extensive orchestral works, to a core 10-piece all-star band which includes Chuck Berghofer, Frank Sinatra's bass player and member of the legendary session musicians known as 'The Wrecking Crew', Mike Lang - legendary pianist who played at Sinatra's Los Angeles retirement concert in 1971 and performed the theme to 'The Way We Were' with Barbra Streisand, Gregg Field, Sinatra's drummer and multiple Grammy winning musician Wayne Bergeron, one of LA's most sought after trumpet players.'An Englishman in Love in LA' paints a heart-warming picture about pursuing one's dreams. The album is proof that trusting your instincts can sometimes work wonders.



