Dylan Jakobsen Releases Personal Music Video For 'Six'

You can learn more about Dylan Jakobsen by visiting his website www.dylanjakobsen.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Fresh off as "One to Watch" by Taste of Country, The Boot, & Sounds Like Nashville - rising artist Dylan Jakobsen adds a personal touch with the official music video for "Six" premiered exclusively via Music Mayhem Magazine."The cool thing is though, it not only gave me the idea for this song 'Six,' but it developed into a whole deeper meaning behind the number," he explained in the premiere with Music Mayhem Magazine. "How it's played a role in my life in so many ways over the years, in a nostalgic and positive way. In the verses, talking about youth with the ages 6 and 16, there's this very intimate, small stage spotlight feel. The chorus is the exact opposite; like the doors burst open and suddenly you're standing in an arena immersed in the rock anthem of my 26th year."Filmed and directed by Classic 77's Matt Bacnis in the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon, Tennessee, a venue built in 1949, the music video is set in the Capitol Theatre.This release is coming off his (2) Top 40 Billboard Indicator and Top 20 Music Row Singles with the release of 2019's I AM.You can learn more about Dylan Jakobsen by visiting his website www.dylanjakobsen.com.



