Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance & More Join Aftershock Festival

Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix said, "I am over the moon stoked to be one of the headliners of Aftershock this year. Honestly, this is like a dream come true. We have worked our whole career for moments like this, and cannot wait to be back in SACRAMENTO, where it all began, for the hometown throwdown!!!! NorCal better be f**king ready, 'cause it's about to go down at Aftershock 2022!!!!!"

"Aftershock is one of our favorite festivals. Always an amazing weekend. We are ready to take it to the next level this year," says Rob Zombie.



Amy Lee of



Thursday, October 6

Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Evanescence, Stone Temple Pilots, Killswitch Engage, Bad Religion, Ghostemane, Nothing More, Ice Nine Kills, Alexisonfire, Code Orange, Fever 333, Crown The Empire, Amigo The Devil, Ho99o9, POORSTACY, New Years Day, Cherry Bombs, Vended, If I Die First, Solence, Superbloom, Bloodywood



Friday, October 7

KISS, Judas Priest, Lamb Of God, Chevelle, Falling In Reverse, Meshuggah, Bullet For My Valentine, Clutch, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Jinjer, GWAR, Apocalyptica, Helmet, Jeris Johnson, Plush, Crossfaith, Nita Strauss, Against The Current, Mike's Dead, Wargasm, NEMOPHILA, Orbit Culture, Archetypes Collide



Saturday, October 8

My Chemical Romance, Papa Roach, A Day To Remember, Halestorm, Yungblud, The Distillers,



Sunday, October 9

Foo Fighters, Shinedown, Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, Action Bronson, The Pretty Reckless, The Interrupters, The Struts, Underoath, Jelly Roll, Dirty Honey, Zakk Sabbath, Bayside, Dead Sara, Royal & The Serpent, carolesdaughter, The Warning, Maggie Lindemann, Band-Maid, The Mysterines, The Alive, Eva Under Fire, Jared James Nichols.




