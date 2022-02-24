Deeno The God, A Talented Singer And Songwriter From Georgia, Continues To Impress Fans With His Soul-Touching Music

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Deeno produces a refreshing fusion of Blues, R&B, and Hip-hop

Deeno the God, a singer and songwriter from Milledgeville, Georgia, is getting popularity for his music that resonates with his fans for its authenticity. His voice has been recognized as soul-touching and music as spiritual as he draws inspiration from real-life experiences.



While talking about his inspiration, Deeno said, "The source of inspiration for soul musicians is that of its name: the soul. I think of myself as the "creator within creation who can create."



"My music relates to authentic life experiences. It acknowledges the connection between understanding self as it relates to the tale of humanity." Deeno added.



His music is available on all the leading music platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, etc., and becoming popular among music enthusiasts. He is a top artist for Embedded Records, spearheading their roster and gaining fans with every new song release. So far, he has four trendy singles, with Love Yourself topping all the charts.



Love Yourself has successfully struck a special chord with listeners owing to its motivating lyrics and beats. The song was filmed by GRN-ENV films and edited by Greengo films. The young singer has delivered a great song that speaks right to the listeners' hearts. His soulful vocal talent is a clear by-product of his southern upbringing. "Love Yourself is a special song that urges people to understand the importance of self-love. When I was writing this song, I aimed to allow others to see themselves as the most important thing in life. Self-love is of utmost importance." Deeno said.



"My music generally reflects my broad style and is always relatable to my audience. My goal is to create a song that people connect with instantly. I always hope that through my songs, people find an outlet to express themselves." He added.



His fans have acknowledged his work as beautiful, inspirational, and motivating. Few responses from people who appreciate Deeno's music:

"Beautiful song Deeno. We've been listening to you since you were a young boy! Love to you!!!" said Mary Dickens.



Some of the media outlets such as Indie Hip-Hop, She Bloggin, and Above Average Hip-Hop have referred to him as:

"Club ready and relatable."

"Clever songwriting."

"Vocals guaranteed to make him stand out in a world full of copycats and imposters."

You can follow Deeno the God on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to follow him on this journey.

Soundcloud : Website: https://soundcloud.com/deenothegod



