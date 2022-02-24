Jack Savoretti Pledges To Go The Distance For War Child's Peace Band Challenge





The Peace Band Challenge will launch officially on March 1st, and War Child UK is encouraging participants to take on the distance however they choose - whether that be to walk, wheel, swim or cycle! Ranging from 20 to 330 miles, each of the challenges symbolises a difficult journey that a child living in conflict has had to make in countries including Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo , Central African Republic, Iraq or Yemen. The public can take up one of the five challenges at any time, through any activity, and in any place that suits them. Supporters can set up their individual fundraising pages now at https://sites.peaceband.enthuse.com/



Celebrities including footballer Rinsola Babajide and musician Jack Savoretti have already pledged their support and will be running, jumping, wheeling, skipping and playing team sports to raise vital funds for War Child UK.



All donations made from 1st March 2022, until 31 May 2022 will be doubled by the UK government, as part of Aid Match funding for War Child's 'Unlock A Generation' UK Aid Match appeal' to help keep children in Yemen safe.



With livelihoods destroyed after years of war and now Covid-19, families in Yemen are having to make unimaginable choices that put their children at risk of exploitation and abuse, to try and survive. Public donations within the Aid Match window, will be doubled by the UK Government to help keep children in school and safe from the risks of child labour, early marriage and recruitment into armed groups.



Last year, the Peace Band community smashed the fundraising target, raising £120,000 for children living through conflict. This year, Peace Band is aiming even higher!



Rinsola Babjide, footballer, said: ""I am thrilled to be taking on Peace Band for War Child again! Now is our opportunity to raise money for a wonderful cause and help vulnerable children living through conflict around the world. No child should have to experience what these children do, but by coming together to take on these challenges we can help to change their lives, and that would be a very special thing."



Jack Savoretti, musician, said: "The work that War Child do is so vital and very close to my heart - so I am delighted to be getting behind the cause. However you choose to support, be it through taking on the Peace Band challenge or just through a donation, you will be doing it in the knowledge that you are helping thousands of children in Yemen to stay in school and build a better life for themselves."



Rob Williams, Chief Executive Officer at War Child UK, said: "We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who will be taking part in War Child UK's Peace Band Challenge for 2022. We can't wait to see everyone come together to travel the distance - so that children in war zones don't have to. Right now, thousands of children - particularly young girls - in Yemen are being forced out of school and into child labour and early marriage because of poverty and conflict, but all your donations from the 1 March until 31 May will be doubled by the UK Government to help keep thousands of these children in school for the chance of a better, safer future."



War Child's Peace Band Challenge will run from 1st March 2022. To sign up, donate or find out more, visit https://sites.peaceband.enthuse.com/. From the 1st March 2022 - 31 May 2022, - the UK government will double donations as part of Aid Match funding for War Child's 'Unlock A Generation' appeal to help keep children affected by war, safe.



