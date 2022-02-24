2Cellos Release Extended 10th Anniversary Edition Of Dedicated Including Three New Bonus Tracks





Tickets available at: 2CELLOS.COM New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the 2021 release of their sixth full-length album Dedicated, 2CELLOS share DEDICATED (EXTENDED EDITION), featuring three brand new bonus tracks, via Sony Music Masterworks. Celebrating the group's momentous 10-year-anniversary, Dedicatedhas now been reissued with three new covers that find the duo of Luka Šulić and HAUSER once again showcasing their signature boundary-breaking playing style. For the extended version, they take on Ed Sheeran's wistfully beautiful "Castle on the Hill," The Beatles' moving ballad " Yesterday " and Linkin Park's slow-building epic "Castle of Glass" - listen here. Alongside the extended album, 2CELLOS share the new video for "Castle on the Hill," featuring the duo performing the track amongst gorgeous scenery near Trieste, Italy - watch here. The extended album arrives just ahead of the Croatian duo's long-awaited return to the stage, as they now gear up to take the album on the road next month for their final tour together as 2CELLOS. The 2022 Dedicated World Tour will kick off March 26 in the U.S. and will make stops at iconic venues including New York's Barclays Center (April 3) and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl (April 15) - full U.S. tour dates and ticketing information can be found HERE.Following a brief hiatus for 2CELLOS, which found both Luka and HAUSER using the opportunity to build on their accomplishments by each releasing their own debut solo albums, the duo linked up again in the studio amidst the 2020 global pandemic to reimagine the pop anthems and timeless rock staples that encompass the ten tracks on Dedicated. The arrangement process relied on a combination of gut instinct and intense study, practice, and transposition as the duo recharged instantly recognizable by everyone from Billie Eilish to Guns N' Roses. 2CELLOS explore a diverse catalog with their signature boundary-breaking playing style on Dedicated. The collection includes their take on everything from classic pop hits ("bad guy" by Billie Eilish, " Shallow " by Lady Gaga, "Halo" by Beyonce) to hard-hitting rock songs ("Livin' on a Prayer," by Bon Jovi, "Cryin'" by Aerosmith, " Demons " by Imagine Dragons, " Sweet Child O' Mine " by Guns N' Roses, " Wherever I Go " by OneRepublic) to celebrated classics ("Sound of Silence" by Simon and Garfunkel) for a one-of-a-kind listening experience. Complete track list below."When you listen to us, we hope you realize the cello is a versatile and diverse instrument capable of playing the hardest rock, the softest ballad, and the most contemporary of music," 2CELLOS note. "It moves you in a way that's equally powerful. It has a whole palette of emotions, ups, and downs. We're trying to give you an experience you can't get anywhere else."2CELLOS is the eclectic, international sensation comprised of two classically trained cellists who reached video viral fame on YouTube from their 2011 rendition of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal." The pair, Luka Šulić and HAUSER, have since created a name for themselves with their electric and dynamic playing style. Together, 2CELLOS have amassed a staggering 1.3 billion YouTube views, 5.5 million YouTube subscribers, 1 billion streams, and have sold nearly 1 million tickets. 2CELLOS have taken the cello to unimagined heights as their signature style breaks down the boundaries between genres of music, from classical and film music, to pop and rock. Known for their electric live performances, 2CELLOS have sold out shows across the globe at historic venues including New York City's Radio City Music Hall, London's Royal Albert Hall and the Sydney Opera House. The duo has performed alongside musical greats Steven Tyler, Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Queens of the Stone Age and George Michael, to name a few, and was hand-picked by Sir Elton John to perform both as an opener as well as part of the iconic singer's live band. 2CELLOS are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, and are working hard to continue reaching new stratospheres.2CELLOS - DEDICATED (EXTENDED EDITION)RELEASE DATE: FEBRUARY 18, 2021TRACKLIST:1. Wherever I Go (OneRepublic)2. bad guy (Billie Eilish)3. Sweet Child O' Mine (Guns N' Roses)4. Castle on the Hill (Ed Sheeran)**5. Halo (Beyoncé)6. Shallow (Lady Gaga)7. Demons (Imagine Dragons)8. Castle of Glass (Linkin Park)**9. I Don't Care (Ed Sheeran/Justin Bieber)10. Cryin' (Aerosmith)11. Livin' on a Prayer (Bon Jovi)12. Sound of Silence (Simon & Garfunkel)13. Yesterday (The Beatles)****Denotes bonus tracks2CELLOS - 2022 U.S. DEDICATED TOUR DATES:March 26, 2022 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate ArenaMarch 28, 2022 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars ArenaMarch 30, 2022 - Boston, MA - Agganis ArenaMarch 31, 2022 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun ArenaApril 01, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo CenterApril 03, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays CenterApril 05, 2022 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank ArenaApril 06, 2022 - Durham, NC - DPACApril 08, 2022 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone ArenaApril 10, 2022 - Grand Prairie, TX - The Theatre at Grand PrairieApril 12, 2022 - Broomfield, CO - 1STBANK CenterApril 14, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin HotelsApril 15, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood BowlApril 16, 2022 - Concord, CA - Concord PavillonTickets available at: 2CELLOS.COM



