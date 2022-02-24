5X-Grammy Nominated Gospel Icon Ricky Dillard And His New Generation Choir Deliver Powerful Performance On The Kelly Clarkson Show

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Chicago native and American gospel powerhouse Ricky Dillard appeared on The Kelly
Clarkson Show to perform his chart climbing single "All Of My Help," from his newest live album Breakthrough: The Exodus via Motown Gospel. Dillard and his beautifully-boisterous New Generation Chorale
have been iconic in the industry for over three-decades, helping him garner a number of accolades ranging from multiple Grammy and Dove Award nominations to several Stellar
Awards and an NAACP Image Award. Clarkson showed her appreciation for the gospel luminary, describing Dillard as "a living legend."
Last month, Ricky Dillard - the "legend in his own right" (Flaunt Mag) - shared his newest album and sophomore release with Motown Gospel, Breakthrough: The Exodus. Accompanied with live recordings and video performances for each song, Dillard and his New Generation Chorale
deliver breathtaking harmonies and dynamic range. In 2020, Dillard released the Grammy nominated album Choirmaster, which he views as a "part one" of Breakthrough; he even goes on to describe the two releases as Sunday Morning and Sunday Evening recordings respectively. Having been a source of inspiration for artists ranging from Kirk Franklin
to Kanye West, Breakthrough: The Exodus, is Dillard's latest and most thrilling chapter in a career that spans thirty years.
Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) Tracklist:
Introduction
Behold Christ The Lord
Making Room
Keep Going Intro
Keep Going
Redeemed
I'm Free
Praise The Name Of Jesus
Up There Intro
Up There
Breakthrough feat. D'Shondra
All Of My Help
Things Are Gonna Get Better Intro
Things Are Gonna Get Better feat. Kim Burrell
Thank You
He Won't Fail Intro
He Won't Fail.