5X-Grammy Nominated Gospel Icon Ricky Dillard And His New Generation Choir Deliver Powerful Performance On The Kelly Clarkson Show

He Won't Fail. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chicago native and American gospel powerhouse Ricky Dillard appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform his chart climbing single "All Of My Help," from his newest live album Breakthrough: The Exodus via Motown Gospel. Dillard and his beautifully-boisterous New Generation Chorale have been iconic in the industry for over three-decades, helping him garner a number of accolades ranging from multiple Grammy and Dove Award nominations to several Stellar Awards and an NAACP Image Award. Clarkson showed her appreciation for the gospel luminary, describing Dillard as "a living legend."Last month, Ricky Dillard - the "legend in his own right" (Flaunt Mag) - shared his newest album and sophomore release with Motown Gospel, Breakthrough: The Exodus. Accompanied with live recordings and video performances for each song, Dillard and his New Generation Chorale deliver breathtaking harmonies and dynamic range. In 2020, Dillard released the Grammy nominated album Choirmaster, which he views as a "part one" of Breakthrough; he even goes on to describe the two releases as Sunday Morning and Sunday Evening recordings respectively. Having been a source of inspiration for artists ranging from Kirk Franklin to Kanye West, Breakthrough: The Exodus, is Dillard's latest and most thrilling chapter in a career that spans thirty years.Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) Tracklist:IntroductionBehold Christ The LordMaking RoomKeep Going IntroKeep GoingRedeemedI'm FreePraise The Name Of JesusUp There IntroUp ThereBreakthrough feat. D'ShondraAll Of My HelpThings Are Gonna Get Better IntroThings Are Gonna Get Better feat. Kim BurrellThank YouHe Won't Fail IntroHe Won't Fail.




